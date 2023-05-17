May’s Yard of the Month is located on 515 North Lindsay Lane, the residence of Ken and Peggy Smith. I first noticed this property when driving up Lindsay Lane to an appointment. Looking to the west was the most colorful collection of Iris I’ve ever seen — different hues of blue, purple, pink, lavender, yellow, and ruffled ones. The Winston Churchill Daffodils at the end of the drive were also ending their bloom at that time. I stopped, and we talked for a while. She dug up a few Iris to share that I don’t have in my yard and included a few Daffodils she was thinning out. One knows an avid gardener when they also love to share.
The winter has hurt the bloom of many plants this year. There are still beautiful Iris and other bloomers in this yard, but most years there are many more. The first thing I noticed when driving around back was her patch of red amaryllis on each side of her chimney. Peggy Smith was sitting on her front porch tatting a doily for one of her daughters when I arrived.
Behind the yard
Ken grew up on a farm in the Athens area and was one of nine children. Later, he helped his brother, Harold, at his L&S Supermarket, and now Ken owns the L&S in Ardmore. Peggy grew up in Springfield, Tenn., and was the middle of eight children. Ken and Mary met at Pleasant Valley church, where later they were married Jan. 16, 1960. The old saying, “The family that prays together, stays together, “ holds true with this couple. They will celebrate 63 years of marriage this year. Mary happily chose to stay at home, giving her best to their four girls and their marriage.
The Smiths always have a large garden and Mary a yard full of flowers. I asked what her favorite was. She said she didn’t have a favorite. She loved watching the whole process of them all growing — the colors of the buds and all the color changes as they bloom. She loves sharing with and collecting from others. In August, they have hummingbirds swarming the feeders and flowers all around. As I was driving down the drive to leave, she handed me an orange Iris. I am excited; I didn’t have an orange one!
I pray I am as young as Peggy Smith when I am 82.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.