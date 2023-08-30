The 511 Lee Street, Athens, home of John and Lynn Abernathy is our August Yard of the Month.
Lifelong residents of Limestone County, John grew up in the Leggtown Community and Lynn in Pleasant Valley. They were a couple of grades apart while attending West Limestone High School, and both graduated from Athens College, now Athens State University. John earned a degree in Public Safety and became a Fireman for Athens City. Lynn earned a degree in Education and taught Kindergarten.
After living 27 years on 15 country acres at Cross Key, they decided to move into town. Three years ago, they purchased their current lot and built their home. The first year was the challenge of getting grass to grow properly. The last two years have been landscaping challenges — too much or little sun, too much water, not enough water and getting proper drainage. Landscaping is a challenge.
Being raised on farms gave them both the love of working the land. John was exposed to many people and businesses being a fireman and had business adventures on the side. One was a landscaping business, which required passing a state test to receive a license for landscaping and working with the chemicals it required. His love is propagating. His favorite accomplishment is the Robert Pitt Camelia. He said it took around three years to get that one started properly. Robert Pitt had a landscaping business at Tanner on Hwy 31 for many years.
Lynn’s love is flowers. She feels that was inherited from her mother and feels connected to her when working in the beds. You can see this when passing their home and viewing the beautiful flowers in front and to the sides of their home. Lynn also makes pillows for the chairs and swing on their front porch — different ones for each season. People will slow down when passing by the Abernathy’s home just to see what pillows are on the porch.
John’s latest project was building a two-level Clear Story greenhouse. He recycled windows from Gwin Laxson and lumber left from a building at their prior residence. It is nice to have a place to put plants to keep them safe during the winter. He said the temperature in the winter stays in the 70s in the greenhouse during the day.
Drive by and view the lovely landscape, and don’t forget to notice the pillows adding color to the front porch.
