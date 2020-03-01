“The Project” will be returning to the Alabama Center for the Arts this year.
Open to rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, “The Project 2020” is an intensive, two-week summer camp experience that will give students an in-depth look into the world of visual and performing arts.
Participants of this year’s camp will be chosen via an application process. Students accepted to the program will work with Athens State University and Calhoun Community College faculty on a collaborative project using all aspects of fine and performing arts.
Participation in “The Project 2020” will grant those student participants the opportunity to earn scholarships to attend Calhoun or Athens State. Applications are being accepted.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 20.
This summer, students will create and produce short films to be shown during The Project’s Film Festival on the final day of camp. Participants will explore every aspect of the artistic endeavor, from developing a concept to writing, designing, filming and editing. Included in the experience are master classes in pottery, sculpture, music and sound design, acting for film and two community-building events.
“The Project 2020” is scheduled for June 8-19. There is no cost to attend.
Visit www.alabamacenterforthearts.org or “The Project” Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheProjectACA/ for more information.
For more infomation, contact either Jax Vadney at jacki.vadney@athens.edu or 256-260-4295, or Chris Vrenna at chris.vrenna@calhoun.edu, or 256-306-2692.
About ACA
The Alabama Center for the Arts is an art center and degree program. The project continues a long-standing collaborative academic effort between Athens State and Calhoun, and serves as a model of academic institutional cooperation for the state. The Alabama Center for the Arts is a venue for cultural events and activities with a goal of enhancing an appreciation of art while promoting opportunities for creative expression for residents throughout the region.
