AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – AARP estimates that as many as 38 million people–or 11.5 percent of the population–in the United States care for a loved one. In Alabama, there are an estimated 700,000 caregivers who make up 13.9 percent of Alabama’s population. Most of them work a full- or part-time job, and another 30 percent live with their child or grandchild. Family caregivers, who perform a variety of duties, are considered the backbone of the long-term care system in the US.
Caregiver duties
A caregiver is defined as anyone who cares for another person. The role of the family caretaker will vary depending on a recipient’s needs. It could be as simple as providing companionship or as complex as administering prescribed medication and treatment. Becoming familiar with a loved one’s state of health will help determine what level of care they will need.
Typical caregiving duties include the following:
- Assisting with bathing or hygiene care
- Performing household chores, including laundry
- Shopping for groceries, clothing, or household items
- Preparing well-balanced meals
- Running errands, such as picking up medication
- Taking a person to medical appointments
- Helping a person in or out of bed
Give yourself time to adjust to this new and perhaps unexpected role.
Caregiver traits
Fulfilling the duties of a caregiver requires patience and compassion or the ability to see life through a care recipient’s eyes. A caregiver must be committed and flexible enough to deal with whatever comes. After all, your loved one depends on you.
Family caregivers are also expected to be trustworthy and supportive. A caregiver may handle the personal affairs of a loved one, including financial transactions, as well as be a source of inspiration when needed.
Another ideal trait is realizing that as a caregiver, you cannot do it alone. Build a support network of friends, family members, and other care professionals to assist you. It’s also important for family caregivers to be in relatively good health. Being a caregiver requires stamina, so be sure to take good care of your health and remember to have some fun. Find activities for the care recipient to do as well as for yourself.
Saying no to caregiving
Not everyone is capable of or desires to be a caregiver due to physical or mental health, relationship difficulties, finances, or other reasons, such as burnout. Talk to other family members who may not mind taking on that responsibility, particularly if the recipient is a parent. However, before a refusal is made, consider the quality of life a loved one may face and determine how a refusal will affect family relations. A refusal may not be so simple, particularly if you are the only one who lives near the care recipient.
You can also talk to a social worker, doctor, or other service providers to find alternative care solutions, such as a nursing home, assisted living facility, in-home care, or other community resources. Some faith-based organizations may have volunteers who can regularly assist you as well.
Caregiving syndrome
AARP estimates that family caregivers spend an average of approximately 18 hours or more a week caring for a loved one. Individuals who are caretakers make big sacrifices, including putting their own lives on hold to properly care for someone. What no one readily tells you is that caregiving, especially over a prolonged period, can take its toll on you physically, emotionally, mentally, and even financially.
Caregiving syndrome, also called caregiver burnout or stress, is a state of physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion. A caregiver may experience anger, exhaustion, irritability, anxiety, and depression that can lead to poor health. This is why caregivers cannot neglect their own health.
Other symptoms may include the following:
- Lack of energy
- Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much
- Losing interest in activities
- Low resistance to illness
- Treatment and Prevention
The best thing to do for caregiving syndrome is to first try to prevent yourself from getting burned out.
Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Sometimes it may seem easier or quicker to do tasks yourself, but it’s OK to ask family, friends, or others for help.
Build a support network. Find people you can talk to about your feelings, whatever they may be, or seek professional help if needed. Sometimes spiritual or inspirational avenues help. In other words, talk to your higher power or creator. You can also consult with other caregivers who understand what you are experiencing and who may offer help.
Take regular breaks or even a vacation. Getting away for a few days helps clear your head and obtain some much-needed rest.
Eat healthy meals and exercise to relieve stress.
Get enough sleep.
See your doctor regularly. Do not skip appointments and share what you are experiencing as a caregiver. Doctors can also help make your role as a caregiver easier by ordering special equipment or other services.
Don’t neglect your social life. For example, take time to see a movie, go to a concert, or visit your place of worship.
For more information
There are many facets of family caregiving, and each role is different depending on the needs of the care recipient. Remember, there are community services available to assist you in this role. Do a quick search on your phone or computer using the words caregiver services. Medical doctors, social workers, senior centers, and other geriatric services can also point you in the right direction to help you in your family caregiver role.
Visit www.aces.edu for more information on caregiving.
