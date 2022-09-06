Author Event & Book Signing

Thursday, Sept 8

6-7 p.m.

Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Robert Bailey, from Huntsville, AL will discuss his latest thriller, “Rich Blood” at the Athens Public Librar. 603 S. Jefferson St. Athens, AL alcplfoundation.org/events.

Stand Up Comedy Shows

Friday, Sept. 9

6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Stand Up at Athens Alehouse & Cellar presented by High Humidity Humor. Tickets are limited and are $20. Doors open at 6:00 pm. 111 W. Washington St. Athens, AL.

9/11 Heroes Run 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, Sept. 10

7 a.m.

Starting at Athens Limestone County Courthouse. “Run to Remember so Future Generations Don’t Forget.” 911heroesrun.org

NAACP Golf Classic

Saturday, Sept. 10

Registration: 7 a.m.

Limestone County NAACP Educational Golf Classic at Joe Wheeler State Park, 4220 McLean Drive, Rogersville, AL 35652

Superhero Day & Parade of Heroes

Saturday, Sept. 10

10 a.m.

The parade arrives at 10:30 a.m. Visit the Superhero tent for storytime at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Join the Supers on East Street for Line Dancing at 1 p.m. Kids in costume can join the Costume Walk at 2:30 p.m. and receive a medal (while supplies last). Big Spring Memorial Park 100 N Beaty St. Athens, AL. This event is free to attend with bracelets sold for the rented rides as part of the fundraiser for Eli’s Block Party. Donations and sponsorships help us keep the event free to attend so that more of what we raise goes to childhood cancer.

