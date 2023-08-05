Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.