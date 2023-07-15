Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. She has spent nearly 30 years as a top sales leader in the field. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664. You can now visit www.seniorresource.com/medicare-moments to listen to her Medicare Moments podcasts and get other information for boomers/seniors. The publisher of Toni’s book, “Medicare Survival Guide Advanced” edition, is now offering a $10 discount to Toni Says readers and friends at www.tonisays.com and www.seniorresource.com.