Motorcyclists from across the Southeast will come together Sept. 19 for a scenic ride across the North Alabama region to honor Native Americans. Now in its 27th year, the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride travels from Bridgeport, in the northeastern part of Alabama, to the northwestern town of Waterloo. Along with the celebratory ride, there is a kick-off rally and a three-day POW WOW open to the public.
The Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride begins at the Alabama/Tennessee state line on U.S. 72 in Bridgeport, with riders departing 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The ride travels U.S. 72 West to Interstate 565 West, arriving at Redstone Harley-Davidson at approximately 10:30 a.m. for an official ride rest and lunch stop. At noon, riders will depart and head west traveling through Limestone County and through Florence, arriving in Waterloo at approximately 2:30 p.m.
A kick-off rally offering children’s activities, live music, entertainment by Cherokee Indian dancers, a street dance, fireworks show and other free family fun for the public to enjoy is scheduled in downtown Bridgeport Friday, Sept. 18. Bikes will start arriving at 3 p.m., and the official opening ceremony gets underway at 3:15 p.m.
The town of Waterloo will host a free POW WOW Sept. 18-20 in remembrance of all those who walked the Trail of Tears. Presented by the Alabama Indian Affairs Commission, the three-day event offers live music on Friday and Saturday nights, flute and drum music and displays from Native American artisans and vendors. A River Walk Dedication Ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, to honor those who experienced the forced journey with the grand entry slated for 1 p.m. and bikes arriving around 2:30 p.m.
The ride is held rain or shine. Guests are expected to follow current CDC guidelines, including, but not limited to, maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet from people who are not from the same household, washing or sanitizing hands frequently and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible, according to organizers. Visit http://al-tn-trailoftears.net/rideschedule.php for more information, including a map of the route and a schedule of events.
The Indian Removal Act of 1830 called for the voluntary or forcible removal of all Indians from the eastern United States to the state of Oklahoma, organizers said. In 1838, the U.S. government hired wagon master J.C.S. Hood to transport 1,070 Native Americans by foot and wagon from Ross's Landing in Chattanooga, Tennessee to what is now Waterloo, according to organizers.
Much of the journey followed what is now U.S. 72. Many Native Americans died in Waterloo and others escaped into the hills. Today, area residents can trace their Native American ancestry to those who fled. As many as 4,000 deaths occurred because of this forced removal of civilized Native Americans from their rightful homes.
In recognition of this removal process, the first Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride was organized in 1994 with approximately 100 riders participating.
