The sounds of roaring trucks and tractors will fill the air Aug. 14-15 at Lexington Motorsports Park when the annual Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull returns to the North Alabama. The public will have the opportunity to witness two nights of tractor and truck pulling action.
The 2020 Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull is a Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League event sanctioned by Mid-South Pullers Association and will have seven sanctioned classes each night with the stock gas trucks pulling on Friday night and stock diesel trucks pulling Saturday night after the sanctioned classes are complete.
Truck and tractor pulling is the only motorsport where victory is measured by distance and is known as the world's most powerful motorsport, due to the multi-engined modified tractor pullers, according to the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourism Association.
For the safety and well-being of attendees and participants, event organizers will be implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures. Attendees are required to wear a mask or face covering and are asked to practice social distancing and keep a distance of 6 feet from anyone not in their immediate family.
Action is set to begin at 7 p.m. both nights, and everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Admission is $15 for 13 years old and older, $10 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children age 5 and under.
In 2019, the town of Lexington announced the return of its popular Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull. The event was last held in 2008 and received attention from ESPN and a mention in Vogue magazine on its list of unusual places to meet men, according to ALMA.
The 2019 Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull was voted Pull of the Year by the Mid-South Pullers Association.
The Lexington Motorsports Park is located at 123 McQuire Lane in Lexington. For the latest information, visit Lexington Motorsports Park on Facebook.
