The University of North Alabama and the Office of Alumni Relations invites the community to enjoy an evening of music during the annual W.C. Handy Festival.
The free event, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, will take place in the North Court Street Median and feature the Kirkman Combo.
“The UNA and Alumni Relations event has become a campus favorite,” said Justin “Bishop” Alexander, director of the Office of Alumni Relations. “And it’s also become an event that’s a favorite among those in the community. It’s an opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy some great music, the outdoors, and the W.C. Handy Festival.”
The Kirkman Combo is fronted by Dr. Eric Kirkman, a UNA alumnus who is the director of Kilby Laboratory School. In addition to live music, the event will feature food vendors and has been named an In Harmony with Nature Litter-Free Event.
This is a rain-or-shine event. Those who attend are invited to bring their chairs and enjoy an evening outdoors. The north end of Court Street will close after noon Tuesday.
