The United States Postal Service has announced several new stamps this year, providing an option for just about anyone looking to mail a package or letter this holiday season.
Each of the holiday and winter scene stamps is a "Forever" stamp, meaning it will forever be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. They are being issued in panes or booklets of 20 stamps each.
The holidays being honored include Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas. The Hanukkah stamp illustrates the lighting of the hanukiah on the last evening of the holiday, according to USPS Controller and Vice President Cara Greene.
"All eight of the Hanukkah candles have been lit, and the child is reaching up to place the shamash, the helper candle used to light the others in the menorah," Greene said.
Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with original art by Jing Jing Tsong. Tsong chose the colors to evoke Hanukkah traditions as seen through the eyes of children, such as darker blue colors to symbolize winter and brightly colored candles to reflect the spirit and warmth of sharing the Jewish holiday traditions.
The story of Hanukkah tells of reclaiming the Temple in Jerusalem, which had been desecrated by a conquering army. Worshippers prepared to rededicate the holy space but discovered only one small jar of oil remained. Rather than wait for more oil, they lit the Temple menorah, which burned for eight days.
This miracle is celebrated each year with a ceremonial lighting of the hanukiah. The candles are lit in a special order over the course of eight nights, and celebrants recite blessings, play games, sing songs and eat traditional foods each night.
This year, Hanukkah begins Dec. 10.
Next in the lineup is the Kwanzaa stamp, designed by art director Antonio Alcala and illustrated by Andrea Pippins. The stamp features a Black woman with a kinara containing seven lit candles in front of her.
"This new Kwanzaa stamp captures the essence of the African American cultural celebration," said Dane Coleman, the dedicating official and USPS regional processing operations eastern vice president.
Kwanzaa was created in 1966 from a variety of African traditions and serves as a festive time for rejoicing in the prospect of health, prosperity and good luck in the coming year. The holiday lasts seven days, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, with each day devoted to one of the celebration's seven founding principles — unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
The third holiday stamp dedicated this year features "Our Lady of Guápulo," an 18th-century oil painting, in honor of Christmas. Painted by an unknown artist in Peru, the artwork is from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It shows a crowned Virgin Mary in a pyramidal gown with jewels and holding a scepter woven with roses and leaves, looking down at a similarly adorned Christ Child.
Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp.
Winter scenes
For those seeking something more generic for their shipping needs, there are also new winter scenes stamps. The 10 photographs used highlight different seasonal landscapes in the northern U.S.
"The winter landscape shines with its own special beauty," USPS Delivery Operations Vice President Joshua Colin said. "The Postal Service shares scenes of that winter allure on these new stamps that hopefully will add brightness, color and a bit of joy to your cards and letters."
Five of the stamps feature images of winter wildlife against their snowy habitats: a bright red cardinal, a colorful blue jay, two foraging deer, a majestic owl and a portly brown bunny. Two stamps include red barns, while two others focus on freshly fallen snow and the final shows two horses pulling a sleigh.
Visit usps.com/shopstamps to purchase any of the 2020 Forever stamps online, or purchase by calling 800-STAMP24 or visiting a U.S. post office. USPS receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund operations.
Tips for shipping
To ensure your package arrives safely and on time this year, the USPS offers the following tips:
• Choose a sturdy box that is big enough to hold goodies with enough space for packing materials. Shipping boxes are free, and USPS even has a Military Care Kit with the items most frequently requested by military families;
• Have at least 2 inches of space around the gift, then fill the space with padding, such as crumbled packing paper, packing popcorn or bubble wrap;
• Tape the box so that it's flat on all sides without bulging. Do not use cord, string or twine;
• If reusing a box, make sure all old logos, shipping labels and addresses are covered or blacked out;
• Write or print address labels clearly. Use ink that doesn't smear, and include your return address and ZIP code;
• Use Priority Mail Express or Priority Mail if shipping packages with cookies or other holiday treats inside. Each includes free package pickup service at your home or office, USPS tracking and insurance (restrictions apply on the latter); and
• If shipping to a military service member, be sure to include their full name, unit and APO/FPO/DPO address with the 9-digit ZIP code, if one is assigned. Do not write the country name where they are stationed, but do include a return address and put an index card inside the box with their name and address as well as the sender's name and address in case the shipping label gets damaged in transit.
Recommended deadlines
The USPS encourages mail and packages to be sent by the following deadlines for the best chance at delivery before Dec. 25:
• Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail and First-Class Mail, for ZIP Code 093 only;
• Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services, for all other ZIP codes;
• Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service and Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail or First-Class Mail;
• Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express service except for ZIP code 093, First-Class Mail service, First-Class packages up to 15.99 ounces and Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail;
• Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service and Alaska to mainland Priority Mail;
• Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express and Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express; and
• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service.
