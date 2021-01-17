Valero fundraiser for city schools

Lee Boles, owner of the Valero stations in Athens, presented a $1800 check to Hudson Todd, a student at Athens Intermediate School, Dayleigh Todd, a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman, and Beth Patton, superintendent of Athens City Schools on behalf of the Athens City Schools Foundation as a result of a fundraising effort in December. The gas stations one cent per gallon of gas sold during the month.

