Lee Boles, owner of the Valero stations in Athens, presented a $1800 check to Hudson Todd, a student at Athens Intermediate School, Dayleigh Todd, a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman, and Beth Patton, superintendent of Athens City Schools on behalf of the Athens City Schools Foundation as a result of a fundraising effort in December. The gas stations one cent per gallon of gas sold during the month.
Valero stations help raise $1800 for ACS Foundation
