Athens is home to a special, “secret” trail that draws visitors from all around the world to enjoy, but few locals know it exists.
The secret trail is the Athens Historic Volksmarch and was created about 10 years ago by the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association and the Capital City Wanderers, the Alabama chapter for the American Volksmarch Association.
Volksmarch probably isn’t a term familiar to many unless they have traveled to Europe, especially Germany, Switzerland, Lichtenstein or Austria, where the Volkmarch began in 1968 and rose to popularity as part of Volkssporting. Formalized in 1972, the Volkssporting movement has now stretched around the world thanks to the International Volkssporting Federation or Verbund and 30 national federations and 10 “direct members” representing more than 4,000 local clubs around the world.
Volkssporting isn’t just walking but cycling, running, hiking, swimming and other approved sports with more than 7,500 organized events around the world with 10 million participants each year enjoying these activities.
Volksmarch, translated as people’s walk, is a non-competitive 3.1- or 6.2-mile walk. There’s no one to outperform, there’s no finish line — just history, heritage and fun things to see like sculptures, monuments, museums, area attractions and themed items featured in special programs.
Special programs are hosted by AVA clubs that offer themes like ice cream parlors, movie theaters, etc., and a program book (fee applies) that outlines the walk guidelines and track progress. It is submitted at the end of the event for items like embroidered patches, certificate, T-shirt and other items.
The Athens Historic Volksmarch features both a 5K (plus 1 mile) and 10K walk that winds through the Beaty Historic District, Houston Historic District, Downtown Square Historic Business District and Athens College Historic District.
Due to favorable weather in Athens, the local Volksmarch is classified as “year round,” allowing access to the trail from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 each year. The walk must be done during daylight hours only and features primarily paved access with few exclusions on the path.
Alabama’s club, the Capital City Wanderers, is an affordable option to your Volksmarch experience. The club’s annual dues are $5 per household and includes chances to make new friends, visit interesting places, access to club news and upcoming events, help plan walks and a special option to pay quarterly rather than per event when walking Capital City Wanderers year round event.
To discover the route of the More information about the Athens Volksmarch and the Capital City Wanderers as well as other trails is available through the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center, by calling 256-232-5411.
