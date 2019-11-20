The town of Mooresville will again welcome the public to its holiday home tour, an honored tradition highlighting the historic homes and buildings that make up the southern Limestone community.
This year's tour will take place 1–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with reservations set at $40 per person. That price includes exclusive access to four decorated homes, the 1839 Brick Church, the 1840 Post Office, the 1821 Stagecoach Tavern, the Peebles' Barn, an 1820s detached kitchen and a restored tenant house from the early 1900s.
"We look forward to providing lots of welcoming Christmas cheer when you visit us on Dec. 14," Mooresville Mayor Margaret-Anne Crumlish said.
The church will host live performances from Nancy and Gracie Payne from 1–2 p.m. and Huntsville's Maple Hill Band from 2–4 p.m. There will be cider for guests, who can also enjoy sweets and coffee at Peebles' Barn.
For those looking to cross a few items off their holiday shopping list, Mooresville offers the following: handmade bath products and gifts from 1818 Farms, artwork from Hen House Art and homemade candy, ice cream and cheese straws from Lyla's Little House. Shoppers can also check out the selection of coffee and art available at JaVa Mooresville or the bicycle repair and sales at Southern Carnage.
"Mooresville hopes to get everyone in the holiday spirit at our home tour," said event planner Shirley McCrary. "Beautiful decorations inside and out, unique shops, music, delicious dessert and coffee, and the feel of Christmas long ago as you walk through our 19th century village and visit our historic buildings. Be sure to arrive by 1 in order to do everything before we close at 4."
Guests are asked to check in at the 1821 Stagecoach Tavern, where they will receive a map to guide them. The walk around the town is less than 1 mile.
Visit www.mooresvilleal.com and click "Holiday Tour" to make reservations online via PayPal or credit card. Guests can also mail a check to Holiday Home Tour, P.O. Box 17, Mooresville, AL 35649. Proceeds support the preservation of Historic Mooresville.
Include an email address in the envelope with the check to receive confirmation. Confirmation emails, PayPal receipts and credit card receipts will be used as proof of reservation. No tickets will be mailed, and no refunds will be processed after Monday, Dec. 9.
Guests are asked to dress casually and warm with comfortable shoes. Streets are closed, so guests can park in the front of town. Open buildings are not accessible by wheelchair.
