As summer winds down across North Alabama, families in search of one last getaway are encouraged to visit Joe Wheeler State Park next month as part of an end-of-summer celebration.
Rockin’ the River is set for Saturday, Aug. 17. The free event will include live music, children’s activities, food and other family friendly fun, according to a press release.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with General Joe’s Car Show in the marina parking lot. The registration fee is $20 per car and awards to be presented include mayor’s choice, oldest vehicle and most unique vehicle.
Live entertainment will be provided by Back Porch Revival and Jacob Gautney. The car show wraps up at noon.
A kid’s fun area will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Children will be entertained with a variety of inflatables, face painting (from 2 to 4 p.m.) and representatives from the Alabama Wildlife Center will offer an educational program featuring live birds.
More live music follows on the patio from 2-9 p.m. The lineup includes Back Porch Revival, the Beasley Brothers, McTazz Band and Drum and Drummer.
Concessions will include hamburgers, hot dogs and a cash bar. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
On Friday evening, Aug. 16, the park will host a 70s-themed adult party featuring popular hits from the 1970s. A special rate of $199 plus tax for a weekend package is available for those who want to plan an overnight getaway. The package includes a standard lodge room for two on Friday and Saturday nights and two 70s party tickets. For reservations, call 256-247-5461.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.