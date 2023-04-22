“There are so many good things I can say about this group,” head coach of the 1975 AHS State Champion football team Larry McCoy said. The team was the focus in the documentary “Willie’s Gift” directed by Athens native Keith Dunnavant and presented by Prep Legends Media. Proceeds from Thursday’s premiere will benefit the Feed the Eagles program.

Dunnavant, an award-winning writer and editor for newspapers and magazines in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta began his journalism career when he was a teenager in Athens. He is often a featured historian on television, including ESPN’s “The American Game” and SEC Networks’ Saturdays in the South. He has also written books on many sports legends, including Bear Bryant, Joe Montana and Bart Starr.

The world premiere of “Willie’s Gift” was held Thursday evening, April 20, at the Athens Performing Arts Center at Athens High School. Many of the players who played for McCoy on the 1975 state champion team were in attendance as well as featured in the film.

They legendary team was welcomed into the auditorium just as AHS football teams have always been welcomed to a pep rally — The Athens High School pep band played the fight song, the Athens High School cheerleaders cheered, and the crowd clapped as they filed into the room. Behind the 1975 team, the present day Athens High School Golden Football team entered, demonstrating that — regardless of age — it is always great to be a Golden Eagle.

The 1975 State Championship team was the first team to play at the new Athens High School Stadium. Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant came to dedicate the new stadium, which symbolized the importance of high school football in the Athens community.

Dunnavant, a 1983 graduate of Athens High School, was just a young boy the night Athens defeated Andalusia to become 3A state champions.

“It was packed. It seemed like everybody in town was there. I would often sit up at the top on the south side and sometimes I would sit in the press box and visit with various people. I remember sitting with Mr. Otis Gordon for a little bit that night. I remember watching the game from several different vantage points and soaking up the atmosphere,” Dunnavant said. “I guess I was so excited, I didn’t want to stay anywhere too long.”

He remembers the dominance Athens displayed in the second half that night and the key play that gave the Athens team much needed momentum.

“The thing that was most memorable was the Steve Parker punt return. It just really turned the tide of the game, and then they just dominated,” Dunnavant said. Knowing he had witnessed something truly special, Dunnavant went home, and with the only writing utensil he could find, wrote the score of the championship game on the cover of the program in green magic marker. He still has that program today.

Although the championship is the basis of the film, Dunnavant set out to find the “story inside the championship.” He was able to find that story in the day star player Freddie Smith’s mother, Willie, sent him back to the team with specific instructions. Her actions would be “Willie’s Gift.”

Following the film, players joined Dunnavant and Coach McCoy on stage for a question and answer session where they recalled key moments of the 1975 season

The testimony of the coaches and players, within the documentary and during the Q&A, sent a strong message about how hard work, commitment, leadership, community involvement, character and unity not only led to the football team’s success on the field but, most importantly, in their lives beyond Athens High School.

Golden Eagle receiver and running back JayShon Ridgle watched the film alongside his teammates. He took away personal life lessons and believes it will be beneficial in the locker room and on the field.

He said “It was actually amazing. The bonds — the bonds you will get from playing football and being around these guys. Knowing that in the future, these bonds will still be here when we are 60-70 years old, makes me happy. Knowing I will never be alone when I get older.”

He continued, “The friendships — they are friendships that will stay for long. Some people, say, you see them in high school but you might not see them in college. To see these guys all still talking to this day is very, very pleasing to me. It makes me very happy. Carrying this to the team, it shows the leadership. How Larry McCoy, he still knows these stories from ever since he was coach. He can still tell stories, and just like these other guys, they can still tell stories. That really touches my heart.”

“When the Friday night lights come on, I see people I have never seen before, and they don’t have sons playing on the football team. They are just coming out to support. That makes me happy. Especially the kids that are on the fence. It is absolutely amazing knowing they are looking up to us and they are going to grow up to play for the Athens Golden Eagles,” Ridgle said.