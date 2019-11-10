The West Limestone High School Class of 1953 held its 66th reunion Aug. 30 at 306 Barbecue in Athens. Those in attendance are, front row, from left, Dorothy Gray Eubanks, Martha Wright Scott, Naomi Goodin Key, Barbara Cribbs Vinson, Virginia Jernigan Woodard, Elinor Carter Lawson and Anita Harrison Black; back row, Grady Blakely, John H. Vinson, Billy F. Vinson, Glendon Easter, David Barnett, Billy G. Hughes and Carrol Kimbrell.
