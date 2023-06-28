The Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Women’s Conference recently awarded five scholarships for 2023.
Tyra Jones
Jones is the first place winner of the $1,000 four-year college scholarship. Jones is a 2023 graduate of Florence High School with a 4.77 GPA. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shaffer Jones and is a member of Grace M.B. Church in Athens. The Rev. Willie Byrd is her pastor. Jones plans to attend the University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa to pursue a degree in pediatrics.
Belinda Allotey
Allotey is the winner of the second place four-year college $750 scholarship. Allotey is a 2023 graduate of East Limestone High School with a 4.35 GPA. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Allotey and is a member of Little Zion M.B. Church in Athens. The Rev. Damon T. Betts i sher pastor. Allotey plans to attend Hampton University in Virginia to become an OB-GYN.
William Noble
Noble is the winner of the $500 two-year college scholarship. Noble is a graduate of Sparkman High School with a 3.6 GPA. He is the son of Ms. Latoria Noble and is a member of the Pine Grove M.B. Church in Harvest where the Rev. Dr. C. Jeramine Turner is the pastor. he plans to attend community college.
Shamari Malone
Malone is the first place winner of the 2023 Book Stipend ($500). Malone is a graduate of Athens High School. She is the daughter of Dustin Malone and Sana malone. She is a member of Little Zion M.B. Church in Athens. The Rev. Damon T. Betts is her pastor. She plans to attend Tennessee State University-Nashville.
Kyleigh Wilson
Wilson is the second place winner of the 2023 Book Stipend ($250). Wilson is a graduate of James Clemens High School in Madison. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Wilson and is a member of Pine Grove M.B. Church in Harvest. The Rev. Dr. C. Jeramine Turner in her pastor. She plans to attend Tennessee State University-Nashville to pursue a major in nursing.
About RICMBA
Pastor Timothy Townsend Sr. is the Moderator of the RICMBA. Mother Ruby T. Betts is the President of the RICMBA Women’s Conference and Min. Wilma T. Booker serves as the chairperson for the RICMBA Women’s Conference Scholarship Committee.
