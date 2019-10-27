The Athens State University Foundation and the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Steering Committee recently announced the lineup for the 2020 Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series.
The five-part series, leading up to the 2020 Fiddlers Convention next October, allows bluegrass lovers to enjoy the sounds of old-time music throughout the year. All five concerts begin at 7 p.m. and will be in McCandless Hall on the campus of Athens State University. Ticket prices vary per show.
Series lineup
The following performers are scheduled to appear in 2020:
• Jan. 23 — “Geez Louise: Dangerous Dames & Their Killer Songs,” featuring Louisa Branscomb with Jeanette Williams, Pam Gadd and Wanda Vick;
• March 5 — Sierra Hull and Justin Moses;
• July 7 — Jake Workman, Rebekah Workman and Jeff Picker;
• Sept. 24 — Kenny and Amanda Smith; and
• Sept. 29 — Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers.
For the first time, guests will have the opportunity to purchase their choice of two Fiddlers Concert Series season passes — an open seating pass or a reserved seating pass.
Open seating season passes are $80 and include one ticket to each of the five concerts in the 2020 Fiddlers Concert Series, plus one weekend pass to the 2020 Fiddlers Convention. Seating for concerts will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
If guests would prefer to choose and reserve their seats for the concerts, they can purchase a reserved seating pass for $100. With this option, guests choose which seats in McCandless Hall they would prefer to sit in, and these seats will be reserved for them at each concert in the series.
The reserved seating pass also includes one ticket to all five concerts in the 2020 Fiddlers Concert Series and one weekend pass to the 2020 Fiddlers Convention.
Visit www.TVOTFC.org to purchase season passes. Guests can also visit the site to purchase tickets for each individual concert in the series.
