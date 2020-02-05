The number of visitors to Yesterdays Event Center in 2019 has once again placed it among the top tourism spots in Limestone County, according to a release from the center.
Glenn Hall, director of Yesterdays Event Center, said the center drew more than 4,300 people from outside the county in 2019 and has already sold out many of its 2020 events. The numbers place Yesterdays among the top five Athens-Limestone tourism events, he said.
"Groups attend from as far away as Tallapoosa, Marshall, Cullman and Jefferson counties, as well as southern Tennessee and eastern Mississippi," Hall said.
Currently, the center is presenting its seventh year of the senior lunch matinee series, a monthly event held every third Thursday, except in February. Hall said 26 of the 30 shows presented in 2018 and 2019 sold out, and only a few months in 2020 have tickets remaining.
The lunch matinees include a complete meal with "a variety of the region's best live oldies entertainment," according to the release.
"With enough advanced interest, we will add a second lunch show (Fridays) for any 2020 date," Hall said. "These are already scheduled for June and December 2020."
Entertainment sponsorships are available for companies that offer senior-related products and services, according to the release. Those interested can visit www.yesterdaysevents.com and contact Hall.
The center also presented a $1,000 scholarship at its May 2019 lunch matinee. The 2019 Mike Chapman Memorial Music Scholarship was created in 2016 in honor of Mike Chapman, a Limestone County native and musician whose work includes time as one of Garth Brooks' G-Men, according to the Yesterdays Event Center website. Anyone who wishes to contribute to the scholarship fund can do so by emailing info@yesterdaysevents.com or calling 256-232-2506.
