The Limestone County Board of Education had a busy meeting on Tuesday night, approving overnight trips, personnel transfers, stipends and more.
Consent items approved
Items of community interest
The Board approved the West Limestone High School band to travel to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL in March 2023.
They approved Creekside Primary and Creekside Elementary’s request to reopen their Extended Day program for the 2022-23 year.
District agreements
The board renewed the Memorandum of Understanding for the RAVE Panic Button Emergency Communication System for the amount of $3,465.
They approved the MOU between the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the Limestone County Board of Education for teacher candidates for field experience and internships from UAH.
In the amount of $9,899 they renewed the Heartland Mosaic POS System for the 2022-23 year.
They approved the purchase of 18 interactive panels for use in Special Education classrooms across the district.
Stipends approved for 2022-23
- Creekside Elementary School and Creekside Primary School Extended Day Program Staff
- Piney Chapel Elementary School, After School Program
The Board approved numerous personnel changes across the district, including:
- William Pirtle, the Assistant Principal at Tanner High School, will transfer to Clements High School as the Assistant Principal, affective Aug. 3
- Greg Gray will be the principal of Blue Springs Elementary School, effective Aug. 3. Gray was previously the Assistant Principal of Blue Springs
- Timothy Wyant will replace Elizabeth Cantrell as principal at Elkmont High School
A full list of personnel changes will be available on The News Courier website.
Personnel changes
Retirements1. Sonia Hasting, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, Ardmore High School, retiring,
effective September 1, 2022
2. James H. Turner, Bus Driver, Transportation Department, retiring, retroactive to August 1, 2022
Resignations1. Julie Flippo, Student Services Coordinator, Central Office, resigning, retroactive to August 1, 2022
2. Jennifer Craig, Counselor Assistant, Creekside Primary School, resigning, retroactive August 1,2022
3. Grace Newton, Math Teacher, Clements High School, resigning, effective August 12, 2022
4. Quentin Fitzpatrick, Custodian, Creekside Primary School, resigning, retroactive to July 29, 2022
5. Stephane Stegen, Kindergarten Teacher, Creekside Primary School, resigning, retroactive to July 21, 2022
6. Tammy Reece, CNP Worker, Creekside Primary School, effective August 2, 2022
7. Bobby Street, Technical Specialist, Limestone County Career Technical Center, resigning, retroactive to July 22, 2022
8. Jessica Bridgeforth, OSR Auxiliary Teacher, Tanner Elementary School, resigning, retroactive to July 25, 2022
9. Danielle Bender, Sixth Grade Teacher, Tanner High School, resigning, effective August 2, 2022
10. Mallory Etheridge, Teacher, Tanner High School, resigning, retroactive to July 28, 2022
11. Rebecca Scruggs, Bus Driver, Transportation Department, resigning, retroactive to July 26, 2022
12. Ronda Nicholson, ACCESS Facilitator, Tanner High School, resigning, retroactive to July 26, 2022
Contracts1. TEAMS Advanced Contracts, effective the 2022-2023 school year
- Lydia O’Donnell, Ardmore High School
- Susan Giguere, Clements High School
- Robert Reece, Elkmont High School
- Stephen Mercier, Tanner High School
- Christina Bolton, West Limestone High School
2. The Stepping Stones Group, Speech Language Contract, effective the 2022-2023 school year
3. Huntsville Behavior Associates, Behavior Analysis Services, effective the 2022-2023 school year
4. Callie Estes, Speech Language Services for the District, effective the 2022-2023 school year
5. Susan Tucker, PBIS Instructional Assistant, Tanner High School, effective the 2022-2023 school year
6. Ramona Evans, Orientation, Mobility Evaluation and Training, all Limestone County Schools as needed, effective the 2022-2023 school year
7. Suzanne Brooks, Interventionist, Blue Springs Elementary School, funded by ESSER, effective the 2022-2023 school year
8. REACH Pediatrics Therapy Services PC, (formerly Robin Irwin) Limestone County Schools, effective the 2022-2023 school year
9. Terah Neilson, Parent Liaison, Creekside Elementary School, effective August 3-31, 2022
Transfers1. William K. Owens, P.E. Teacher, Ardmore High School, transferring to Business Education Teacher/Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, Clements High School, replacing Jordan Harper, (Pending certification from the ALSDE) effective the 2022-2023 school year
2. Traci McGill, Pre-K Instructional Assistant, Blue Springs Elementary School, transferring to Secretary, Limestone County Career Technical Center, replacing Carol Raney, effective the 2022-2023 school year
3. William Pirtle, Assistant Principal, Tanner High School, transferring to Assistant Principal, Clements High School, replacing Ben Campbell, effective August 3, 2022
4. Karen Lea Claunch, Bus Aide, transferring to Bus Driver, Transportation Department, replacing Doris Lovell, effective the 2022-2023 school year
5. Miranda Frances Looney, Bus Driver, transferring to Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, Elkmont Elementary School, replacing Kimberly P. Cunningham, effective the 2022-2023 school year
6. Charles Pugh, Itinerant Special Education Teacher, East Limestone High School, transferring to Assistant Principal, Tanner High School, replacing William Pirtle, effective August 3, 2022
7. Greg Gray, Assistant Principal, Blue Springs Elementary School, transferred to Principal, Blue Springs Elementary School, replacing Cade Baker, effective August 3, 2022
8. Mary Kelly, Federal Programs Coordinator, Central Office, transferring to Federal Programs Director, Central Office, replacing Allison Usery, effective August 3, 2022
9. Louise Campbell, Instructional Coach, Elkmont High School, transferring to Instructional Supervisor,
Elkmont High School, new position, effective August 3, 2022
New PersonnelArdmore High School
- Shelby Alexander Hill, Custodian, replacing Jasmine Wray, effective August 3, 2022
- Connie Wales Munger, CNP Worker, replacing Jessica Foss, effective August 2, 2022
- Mollie Elizabeth Cole, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Wanda Nave, effective the 2022-2023 school year
Blue Springs Elementary School
- Tori Elizabeth Tucker, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Traci McGill, effective the 2022-2023 school year
- Wanda Nell Myers, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Kelly Hartley effective the 2022-2023 school year
Clements High School
- William Michael Turner, History Teacher, replacing Troy Rogers, effective the 2022-2023 school year
- Heather Shores Jarmon, Speech-Language Pathologist, new unit, effective the 2022-2023 school year
- James Jequa Marquis Malone, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Demetress Ellison, effective the 2022-2023 school year
- Creekside Elementary School
- Jennifer Opal Hooper, Teacher, replacing Terri Hill, effective September 2, 2022
- Rhonnia Nicole Bearden, CNP Worker, replacing April Wiggins, retroactive to August 1, 2022
Creekside Primary School
- Stacy Nicole Walters, Kindergarten Teacher, replacing Stephane Stegen, effective the 2022-2023 school year
East Limestone High School
- Tonya Gail Enciso, CNP Worker, replacing Christi Hill, effective August 2, 2022
- Sharin Devon Rivers, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Kathryn Mitchell, effective the 2022-2023 school year
Elkmont Elementary School
- Laura Elizabeth Dougherty, 2nd Grade Teacher, replacing Kelly Compton, effective the 2022-2023 school year
{span class=”print_trim”}Elkmont High School
- Jamie Christine Ferguson, CNP Worker, replacing Phyllis Spencer, effective August 2, 2022
- Timothy H. Wyant, Principal, Elkmont High School, replacing Elizabeth Cantrell, effective August 3, 2022
{span class=”print_trim”}Johnson Elementary School
- Jackie Doermann Kimbro, Speech-Language Pathologist, Johnson Elementary School/Cedar Hill Elementary School, replacing Meredith Waggoner, (Pending certification from the ALSDE) effective the 2022-2023 school year
- Alicia Paige White, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Ashley Kirk, effective the 2022-2023 school year
- Cynthia Marie McBroom, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, new unit, effective the 2022-2023 school year
- Haley Karah Raby, Itinerant Nurse/Instructional Aide/Bus Aide, new position, retroactive to August 1, 2022
- Kaitlyn Nichole Putman, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Adria Smith, effective the 2022-2023 school year
- Bailey Elizabeth Witt, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Brooke Jarrett, effective the 2022-2023 school year
- Emilie Johnson Allen, OSR Pre-K Auxiliary Teacher, replacing Kerri Washington, effective the 2022-2023 school year
{span class=”print_trim”}Piney Chapel Elementary School
- Anamarie Rose Lindsay Biggs, Third Grade Teacher, replacing Jessica French Wood, (Pending certification from the ALSDE) effective 2022-2023 school year
{span class=”print_trim”}Sugar Creek Elementary School
- Elijah Andrew Jackson, Technical Specialist, replacing Kerri Pack, effective August 15, 2022
- Kristen Rae Blakely, Itinerant CNP Worker, Sugar Creek Elementary School, replacing Cassaundra Moore, effective August 2, 2022
{span class=”print_trim”}Tanner Elementary School
- Jessica Christine Lange, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Audrey Fox,
- Lallie Rae Lucas, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Carole Davidson, effective the 2022-2023 school year
{span class=”print_trim”}Tanner High School
- Tammy Lynn White, CNP Worker, replacing Christine Lewter, effective August 2, 2022
- Haley Monique Finley Malone, CNP Worker, replacing Lisa Hancock, effective August 2, 2022
Transportation{span class=”print_trim”}
Matthew H. Looney, Bus Driver, replacing Jackie Lovell, effective the 2022-2023 school year
{span class=”print_trim”}
Leave of Absence
{span class=”print_trim”}
- Sonia Hasting, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, Ardmore High School, leave of absence over 20 days, effective August 2-31, 2022
- Donna Menefee, CNP Worker, Piney Chapel Elementary School, leave of absence over 20 days, effective August 2, 2022 — October 7, 2022
- Kaitlyn Posey, Teacher, Ardmore High School, leave of absence, retroactive to August 1, 2022 — September 12, 2022, under FMLA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.