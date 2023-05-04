Career Tech

Limestone County Career Tech students are the 2023 State Champions in SkillsUSA Welding Fabrication.

Limestone County Career Technical students “showed up and showed out” recently at the SkillsUSA Alabama State Competitions held in Mobile.

The mission of SkillsUSA is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.

Limestone County Career Technical School brought home the Highest North District and State Membership Awards in addition to an impressive number of individual and team honors, including state champions.

Welding fabrication

Gold- Robert Baker, Seth Henry, Grayson Roberts

Bronze- Austin Campbell, Don Creasy, Charlie Tibbetts

Information technology

Gold- Tristan McDonald

Silver- Tobin Flanagan

Bronze- Sawyer Williams

Cosmetology

Gold- Kylie Clark

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration

Gold- Donald Renfroe

Silver- Jackson Woods

Barbering

Gold- Adan Diaz

Bronze- Andora Bonilla

Web design

Gold- Jackson Ridinger and Jose Perez

Job skills demonstration A

Silver- Jackson Best

Criminal Justice

Bronze- Nikolas Hinton

Collision repair technology

Bronze- Kyle Johns

Architectural drafting

Silver- Tess Higginbotham

Bronze- Emma Lozada

Diesel equipment technology

Silver- Jesse Ramos

Crime scene investigation

Silver- Donovan Shaver, Shakira Gonzales, Dominique McCardel

Carpentry

Bronze- Justin Haney

Esthetics

Silver- Dillon Barron

