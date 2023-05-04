Limestone County Career Technical students “showed up and showed out” recently at the SkillsUSA Alabama State Competitions held in Mobile.
The mission of SkillsUSA is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.
Limestone County Career Technical School brought home the Highest North District and State Membership Awards in addition to an impressive number of individual and team honors, including state champions.
Welding fabrication
Gold- Robert Baker, Seth Henry, Grayson Roberts
Bronze- Austin Campbell, Don Creasy, Charlie Tibbetts
Information technology
Gold- Tristan McDonald
Silver- Tobin Flanagan
Bronze- Sawyer Williams
Cosmetology
Gold- Kylie Clark
Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration
Gold- Donald Renfroe
Silver- Jackson Woods
Barbering
Gold- Adan Diaz
Bronze- Andora Bonilla
Web design
Gold- Jackson Ridinger and Jose Perez
Job skills demonstration A
Silver- Jackson Best
Criminal Justice
Bronze- Nikolas Hinton
Collision repair technology
Bronze- Kyle Johns
Architectural drafting
Silver- Tess Higginbotham
Bronze- Emma Lozada
Diesel equipment technology
Silver- Jesse Ramos
Crime scene investigation
Silver- Donovan Shaver, Shakira Gonzales, Dominique McCardel
Carpentry
Bronze- Justin Haney
Esthetics
Silver- Dillon Barron
