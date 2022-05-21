The Limestone County Chapter of the Alabama Farmers Federation donated approximately 110 pounds of hog meat to the Limestone County Churches Involved, enough meat to feed approximately 100 people per pound of ground sausage and other meat products.
“I’d say it’ll feed probably at least 80 people per pound of sausage for sure. Then there were some ribs. The pork tenderloins are sliced into thin pork cutlets. There was the neck bone, but that’s an all-in-one package. Some folks do something with the neck bone but that would just be one family. So, you know, there’ll be close to 100 people that’ll get fed off of this pig,” said Chris Becker with the Limestone County extension office.
The donation of the meat cost the Limestone County Chapter of the Alabama Famers Federation around $400.
“All of the pigs went for over-market value. At the time of the auction, it was $1 per pound. I think this pig went for right around $1 per pound, maybe $1.10 per pound. So, you know, it was at least a $250 or $260 purchase. Then there’s a kill fee. Then there’s a processing fee. They’re donating close to $400 worth of, you know, product,” said Becker.
Participating in the Pig Squeal Auction is one of many community initiatives the federation participates in.
“The Limestone County Chapter of the Farmers Federation are big community supporters. They support 4-H heavily, and they support the local FFA chapters and all the schools tremendously. They’re involved in collecting and delivering donations to the Ronald McDonald House, Toys for Tots. They’re community-oriented. They spend a lot of time and resources giving back to the community,” said Becker.
The Pig Squeal is an annual event that takes place in North Alabama.
“Any youth, 9 to 18, in Limestone County who wants to participate, they sign up, they pay the fee, and they get two barrow hogs, which is basically boars that have been castrated, because you don’t want kids raising boars,” said Becker. They raised them for 120 days and at the end of the 120 days, they pick the pig that looks the best as far as a meat product is concerned and then also the one that they can control the best.”
The event allows kids to receive hands on experience in raising hogs for meat and creates a safe and healthy space for agricultural competition.
“They bring it to the Northwest Alabama Pig Squeal Show and Auction and the kids are judged on showmanship and how well they can control their pig in the arena with other competitors. Then they’re also judged on how their pig looks as a meat product hanging in a freezer after it’s butchered,” said Becker. “Then at the end, the children auction off their pig, and whoever purchased that pig, we have processors on-site to take the pigs to process and then call the people that purchased it and say hey, come get your pig.”
