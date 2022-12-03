The Christmas Season is now in full swing in Athens- Limestone County as officials held a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony Thursday. The tree, located on the Marion Street side of the Courthouse lawn, is decorated with beautiful ornaments made by local students.
Limestone Chairman Collin Daly, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin, and the members of the Limestone County Commission joined together to light the tree prior to the start of the Athens-Limestone County Christmas Parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.