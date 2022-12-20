The Limestone County Commission met Monday morning and approved the following items of business.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution authorizing the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Forever Wild Land Trust and the Limestone County Commission to receive an annual payment from the FWLT where lands owned by FWLT are located in Limestone County.
• A resolution authorizing the renewal of its participation in the Liability Fund for the calendar years 2024-2026.
Contracts, agreements, MOUs, and grants
• Enter into a MOU between the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust and the Limestone County Commission.
• Emergency Management Agency FY 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant Cooperative Agreement in the amount of $42,266.
• An agreement between Tracking Solutions and the Limestone County Commission effective Oct. 1, 2022, and ending Sept. 30, 2023.
• A contract with Axon Enterprises for tasers, taser equipment, and licenses. All cost for same will be paid through the Sheriff’s Office.
• Preventative maintenance visit agreement with Pixelumen Lab, LLC for maintenance to the Courthouse colored lighting programs.
• Participation Agreement between the ACCA Liability Self-Insurance Fund, Inc. and the Limestone County Commission.
Board appointments
• Derrick Gatlin as E911 Board of Commissioners Place 7 for a period of 4 years.
Award Bids
• Video Arraignment System for the Sheriff’s Office to Court Call in the amount of $21,600/year or $64,800/three years
• Printing of tag mail notices for the License Commission to Peregrine Services, Inc. in the amount of $9,500
Personnel, policies and staffing actions
• Hire Heath Black as Assistant Engineer P.E. effective Jan. 9, 2023, pending drug screening.
• Transfer Stuart Fontenot from Corrections Officer to Patrol Deputy, effective Dec. 19, 2022.
• Promote Travis Austiell from Equipment Operator
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for Anna Acres Estates replat of Tract 1 into two lots in District 3 located on the south side of Moyers Road approximately 2000’ east of Lucas Ferry Road.
Other business
• County offices to close on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, for the celebration of the Christmas holiday.
• Purchase of ten (10) 16’ Stampeded 21 CY truck beds (dump truck beds) through the ACCA Joint Bid Program and seek financing of same.
