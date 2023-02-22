The Limestone County Commission approved the following items of business Tuesday.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution allowing the Limestone County Commission to enter into an agreement with the State of Alabama through ALDOT for the widening and addition of turn lanes on SR-127 from Bob Jones Parkway to Upper Fort Hampton Road to benefit Elkmont Elementary School.
• A resolution authorizing Limestone County to join the State of Alabama and other local governments in current and future opioid settlements.
• A resolution authorizing Chairman Daly to execute any and all documents necessary to obtain financing for the commercial loan including but not limited to the note and security agreement for the financing of ten 2024 Kenworth T880S dump trucks, two 2024 Kenworth T880 lo-boy tractors, and three garbage trucks. Bryant Bank was approved to finance these purchases on Feb. 6, 2023.
Contracts, agreements, MOUs, and grants
• A Construction Agreement between the State of Alabama through ALDOT and the Limestone County Commission for the widening and addition of turn lanes on SR-127 at Elkmont Elementary School.
• A service agreement with the Lioce Group for copier service in the Judge of Probate’s Office. This service agreement was previously left off the Feb. 6, 2023, agenda.
• Agreement with Integra Water, LLC for placement of private sanitary sewer within the right-of-way of Limestone County, Alabama.
• Limestone County Commission to accept the Local Permit Revenue Loss Fund Administration grant award and start the process for disbursement.
• Award a contract to Howell Fencing for $88,750 for fencing at North Jefferson Street/Old L&S property.
Award bids
• HVAC and refrigeration equipment, parts, and supplies awarded to Wittichen Supply with East Coast metal as back up.
• Plumbing equipment, parts, and supplies awarded to Park Supply with Eastern Industrial Supplies as first backup. Lowe’s is second back up.
• Pharmaceutical drugs, services, and supplies awarded to HIS Pharmacy in the amount of $41,174.81
• D3 Full Size Passenger Truck awarded to Lynn Layton Chevrolet in the amount of $51,516.50
Personnel, policies, and staffing actions
• Hire Stephen Cooper Posey and Logan Tyler Martin as corrections officers, effective Feb. 21, pending a drug screening.
• Give Engineer Marc Massey the continuing authority to hire temporary drivers in the Solid Waste Department for a maximum of thirty days each or until approved as non-temporary classified employees at the next available Commission meeting.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for Clark Subdivision, replat of tracts 1 and 2, creating three lots in District 1 on the east side of Hays Mill Road approximately one mile north of the intersection with AL Hwy 127.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be held Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
