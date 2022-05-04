Limestone County Commission meeting May 2

The Limestone County Commission met Monday morning for their regular scheduled meeting and approved the following items of business.
Resolutions and orders
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Limestone County Commission and the Town of Ardmore regarding debris removal and monitoring services.
• Resolution regarding the sale of real property located in the Elm Industrial Park to M.M.J. Associates, LLC.
Contracts, agreements and grants
• Authorized servicer agreement with Goodman Air Conditioning & Heating. This agreement allows Steve Usery to be an approved servicer in order for Limestone County to receive reimbursement for damaged equipment that is under warranty.
Awarded bids
• Terminate the services immediately from the current vendor awarded for bids 2783, 2784 and 2785, awarding date of March 21, 2022 due to insufficient services performed.
• Award bids 2783, 2784 and 2785 to Aaron Littrell of North Alabama Curb Appeal effective immediately.
Engineer’s Report
• Preliminary approval for Jones Spring Subdivision, Phase 3– a major subdivision consisting of 57 lots and 1 tract in District 2 located on the west side of Jones Road approximately 900’ north of Pepper Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Marvin Littrell Acres Subdivision replat tracts 12 &13– a minor subdivision consisting of two lots in District 4 located approximately 0.1 miles north of Hwy 72 on the north side of Lakeview Street.
Other business
• Amend the staffing plan under Law Enforcement to reflect two part-time deputies at a grade 11 instead of 16.
• Amend the staffing plan under License Commissioner to reflect six senior tag and title clerks instead of five senior tag and title clerks and remove one part-time tag and title clerk.
• Amend the staffing plan under Maintenance of Facilities and Grounds to reflect a total number of 14 instead of 13.
• CASA to occupy empty office spaces located in the Community Corrections office for no more than two years.
• Suspend the current rules and regulations for the use of only concrete pipe until a concrete bid can be put into place.
The next Limestone County Commission Meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex. Work session begins at 9 a.m. followed by the regular meeting at 10 a.m.
