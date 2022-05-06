On May 2, 2022, the city of Athens reopened their Pryor St. facility, formerly known as the Athens Senior Center, to operate as a part-time activity center for seniors. During this reopening process, the decision was made by the city of Athens to not include the congregate meal program, home delivered meal program or transportation services, that had previously been offered at this location, through the Limestone County Council on Aging (“Council on Aging”).
The Council on Aging will continue to serve the residents of Limestone County and the city of Athens through our six senior centers located throughout the county (Ardmore Activity Center, East Limestone Nutrition Center, Elkmont Nutrition Center, Goodsprings Activity Center and Tanner Nutrition Center). The Council on Aging’s congregate meal program, home delivered meal program (“Meals on Wheels”), transportation services and activities, will continue to be available for all persons 60 years of age and over at all six senior centers. If you are currently a Meals on Wheels volunteer, please contact the Council on Aging at (256) 233-6412, if you have any questions.
On average, The Council on Aging serves 345 congregate meals a week, (290 for Limestone County and 55 for the city of Athens).The Council on Aging also serves 1506 home delivered meals a week, (905 for Limestone County and 601 for the City of Athens).
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, following state regulations, the Council on Aging continued to serve home delivered meals and curbside meals to our senior community in Limestone County and the city of Athens. During this time, the Council on Aging also continued to provide assistance through our SeniorRx Program, State Health Insurance Program, Elder Law Program, and many other programs. Also following state regulations during the COVID-19 Pandemic, all Council on Aging transportation services were suspended. However, the drivers continued to assist our senior community through our meal programs.
“The Limestone County senior community will always be a priority of the Limestone County Commission, and we wish nothing but the best for the Athens Activity Center,” said chairman Collin Daly. “Our Council on Aging Department will continue to be available to our senior community to provide them with services and assistance.”
