To honor Martin Luther King Jr., on Monday the Limestone County Democrats performed a “MLK Day of Service” by conducting a drive-
thru food drive. Vice Chair of the Limestone County Democratic Party Elayne Shelton was happy with the community’s response.
“We usually don’t have a tremendous number of donors, but we have donors who make tremendous contributions,” she said. The food collected will be donated to a local food bank.
The food drive also gave the Limestone County Democrats an opportunity to introduce Stephanie Manning, who has entered the race for Limestone Commission
District 3.
