Food Drive

In a day of service to honor Martin Luther King Jr., the Limestone County Democrats hosted a drive-thru food drive at their headquarters.

 The News Courier

To honor Martin Luther King Jr., on Monday the Limestone County Democrats performed a “MLK Day of Service” by conducting a drive-

thru food drive. Vice Chair of the Limestone County Democratic Party Elayne Shelton was happy with the community’s response.

“We usually don’t have a tremendous number of donors, but we have donors who make tremendous contributions,” she said. The food collected will be donated to a local food bank.

The food drive also gave the Limestone County Democrats an opportunity to introduce Stephanie Manning, who has entered the race for Limestone Commission

District 3.

