Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings August 8-12, 2022.
The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the inspector.
James’s Food Mart- 5980 Hwy 31 N., Tanner- 81
• presence of flies throughout the establishment
• employee observed washing and rinsing dishes without sanitizing them
• no one present with a food safety course upon entry to the food service establishment- management arrived by the end of the inspection with a food safety course
Copeland Food Mart- 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens- 82
• soda nozzles with brown residue- nozzles cleaned (abated)
Neighborhood Shelves LLC. — 625 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 86
Subway #34735 — 25025 One Aviation Way, Madison- 91
• cutting boards found in disrepair
Sprint Mart #2310- 1515 Highway 72 West, Athens- 92
Athens Nutrition- 1001 1B Hwy 72, Athens- 93
• no clean-up policy, sick policy- provided
Ramona J’s Restaurant- 1212 Hwy 31, Athens- 93
• several damaged/torn spatulas- thrown out by management
Athens Alehouse and Cellar, LLC- 111 West Washington Street, Athens- 93
• hand sink in restroom at 86 degrees
Express 99- 18020 Hwy 99, Athens- 94
Burchel’s KFC Inc.- 205 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 95
West End Outdoors Chevron- 17171 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 96
Dogwood and Magnolia Bakery Inc.- 25062 High Street, Mooresville- 98
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.