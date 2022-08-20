The Perfect Hamburger

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings August 8-12, 2022.

The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the inspector.

James’s Food Mart- 5980 Hwy 31 N., Tanner- 81

• presence of flies throughout the establishment

• employee observed washing and rinsing dishes without sanitizing them

• no one present with a food safety course upon entry to the food service establishment- management arrived by the end of the inspection with a food safety course

Copeland Food Mart- 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens- 82

• soda nozzles with brown residue- nozzles cleaned (abated)

Neighborhood Shelves LLC. — 625 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 86

Subway #34735 — 25025 One Aviation Way, Madison- 91

• cutting boards found in disrepair

Sprint Mart #2310- 1515 Highway 72 West, Athens- 92

Athens Nutrition- 1001 1B Hwy 72, Athens- 93

• no clean-up policy, sick policy- provided

Ramona J’s Restaurant- 1212 Hwy 31, Athens- 93

• several damaged/torn spatulas- thrown out by management

Athens Alehouse and Cellar, LLC- 111 West Washington Street, Athens- 93

• hand sink in restroom at 86 degrees

Express 99- 18020 Hwy 99, Athens- 94

Burchel’s KFC Inc.- 205 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 95

West End Outdoors Chevron- 17171 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 96

Dogwood and Magnolia Bakery Inc.- 25062 High Street, Mooresville- 98

