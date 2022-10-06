On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Limestone County Board of Education met to approve a lengthy agenda.
The following notable motions were some of the approved items:
Overnight trips
Creekside Elementary students to travel to Camp McDowell in Nauvoo, Ala., from April 10-12, 2023.
Acceptance of bid
Redline striping for sealing and striping of parking lots at a total cost of $100,088.12 in Capital Funds at Ardmore, Cedar Hill, Elkmont, Johnson, Tanner, and West Limestone.
Districtwide purchases and renewals
Child nutrition program: renewal of annual contract with Cook’s Pest Control to provide services to all 12 kitchens for a total cost of $4,104 from federal funds.
New positions
Six new itinerant special education instructional assistants were approved at the Sept. 13, 2022, meeting. A correction was made from Creekside Elementary School to Creekside Primary School.
Central office
Charity Ann Motquin to replace Rebecca Thiery as Math Improvement Specialist, effective Nov. 1, 2022.
Discussion/approvals
Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse recommended the Board approve Policy 6.29 Opt-In for Mental Health Services for state compliance and for clarity based on suggestions from the Alabama Association of School Boards.
The policy draft states, “no student under the age of fourteen may participate in ongoing school counseling services including, but not limited to, mental health services” unless the student’s parent provides written permission for the student to participate or there is an imminent threat to the health of the student or others.
The News Courier will follow up on this item next week.
Shearouse recommended the approval of the following graduation schedule:
- Graduation at Elkmont High School and Ardmore High School on May 23.
- Graduation at Tanner High School and East Limestone High School on May 25.
- Graduation at Clements High School and West Limestone High School on May 26.
For a full agenda, visit lcsk12.org or The News Courier website.
