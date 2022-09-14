On Tuesday the Limestone County School Board met for their regular board meeting.
Charles Shoulders (district one), Ronald Christ (district three), Anthony Hilliard (district six), and Earl Glaze (district seven) were present for the board meeting and approved the consent agenda.
All items had to pass unanimously in order to be approved, due to three voting members being absent.
Bret McGill (district two), Dr. Belinda Maples (district four), and Bradley Young (district five) were unable to be in attendance, but are expected to return at the next regular meeting.
Consent Agenda
Overnight trips
- Students from Cedar Hill Elementary School to travel to D.C. from Nov. 1-5, 2022, to tour the Nation's Capitol.
- Students from Creekside Elementary School to travel to Jamestown, Williamsburg, and D.C. from Oct. 17-22, 2022, to learn about the founding of the country.
- Students from Elkmont High School to travel to Montgomery from March 8-10, 2023, to participate in FCCLA state competitions and leadership training
- Students from Tanner Elementary School to travel to Columbiana, Ala to the 4-H Science Center from Dec. 5-7, 2022, for environmental education activities.
Approval to Bid
Maintenance Department
- Classroom addition to Johnson Elementary funded by Capital Projects.
- Sealing and striping of parking lots at Ardmore, Cedar Hill, Elkmont, Johnson, Tanner, and West Limestone funded by Capital Funds.
School agreements
- Career Technical Center: Health Science Student Training agreements with the following facilities for the 2022-23 year: the Orthopedic Center, P4 Physical Therapy, Limestone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens Limestone Hospital, Athens Health and Rehabilitation, and Valley Smiles Dental.
District agreements
- Memorandum of Agreement between Athens State University College of Education and LCS Board of Education to provide qualified classroom teachers to supervise senior teaching candidates.
Districtwide purchases and renewals
General fund
- Renewal of the District's Annual Microsoft Server and Workstation Operating System Client Access Licenses (CAL) at the cost of $29,808.66.
- Renewal of Service Agreement with Garratt Callahan for closed loop water treatment for the HVAC system at Blue Springs Elementary School at a cost of $4,800.
- Renewal of BadgePass Annual Maintenance Agreement at a cost of $18,495.
- Subscription to Clever IDM at an annual cost of $10,060 to replace current subscriptions to MicroFocus ID Manager Standard and ID Manager Integration Tools.
- Renewal of the Current Science Digital Curriculum for grades 9-12 at a cost of $81,344.10 to allow teachers and students to continue to have access to the digital resources for three years
Federal funds
- Calhoun Community College Dual Enrollment Fees for students at a cost of $23,566.
Local school purchases and renewals
- Contract between Cedar Hill Elementary School and JT Ray Company for one copier lease for 36 months at a cost of $215/month
Personnel actions
All approved retirements, resignations, job descriptions, new positions, contracts, transfers, new personnel, transportation department personnel changes, leaves of absence, stipends, supplements, and volunteers are noted in the final agenda at www.lcsk12.org/ or on The News Courier website.
Notable personnel actions:
- Derrick Patrick Stewart as the Precision Machining Instructor at the Limestone County Career Technical Center, replacing Jason Emerson, effective Sept. 14, 2022.
- Casie T. Barksdale as Federal Programs Coordinator replacing Mary Kelly, effective Sept. 14, 2022. Kelly was promoted to Federal Programs Director, effective Aug. 3, 2022.
Discussions/approvals
- Policy drafts for state compliance and clarity, based on suggestions from the Alabama Association of School Boards. The item was approved unanimously, but policy 6.29 was tabled until the next regular meeting.
- FY 2023 Capital Plan
- FY 2023 Budget
- Ardmore Baseball locker room at a cost of $497,720 for base bid and alternate #1 from EMW Construction, funded by the Capital Projects Fund - Athletics.
- Clements Softball locker room at a cost of $518,459 for base bid and alternate #1 from Premiere Structures, funded by the Capital Projects Fund - Athletics.
See future editions of The News Courier for a breakdown of the FY 2023 budgets and capital project plans for Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools.
Commented
