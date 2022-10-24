Limestone County Schools will soon begin the process of creating a strategic plan that outlines short and long-term priorities, goals, and strategies for our school system.
As part of this process, a series of community meetings will be taking place. Our first one is scheduled for Monday, October 24 at 7 p.m. in the Clements High School gym. This meeting will be for those who have students attending Blue Springs Elementary School or Clements High School.
Your input will help us prepare for the future challenges and opportunities for our students.
10/27: Ardmore High School, 7 p.m., gym ( Ardmore, Cedar Hill Elementary, Johnson Elementary)
11/14: Elkmont High School, 7 p.m., gym (Elkmont, Elkmont Elementary, Piney Chapel Elem.)
11/15: West Limestone High School, 7 p.m., gym (West Limestone, Sugar Creek Elementary)
11/28: Tanner High School, 7 p.m., library (Tanner High School, Tanner Elementary, Alabama Connections)
11/29: East Limestone High School, 7 p.m., gym (East Limestone High School, Creekside Elementary, Creekside Primary,
Those who have students that attend the Tech School are encouraged to attend the meeting at their child's base school.
