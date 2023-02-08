The Limestone County Spelling Bee was held Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Athens Bible School. The bee is made up of student winners from county, city, and private schools in Limestone County.
The winner was Hughston Lansford of Athens Intermediate School, and the Runner up was Ellen Woodall of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.
Alpha Delta Kappa provide awards for the winners. They were represented by members Beth Horn and Mitzi Gilbert.
