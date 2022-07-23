Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings July 11-15
The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the inspector.
Limestone Correctional Facility, 28779 Nick Davis, Harvest, no score reported
• Milk and sandwiches held at 45 degrees in refrigeration found to be in disrepair
• Presence of roaches throughout the kitchen
Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana- Athens, 208 West Market Street, Athens, 82
• Frontmost hand sink with no hot water, management turned hot water back on
• Several plates in clean storage with food debris, several chipped plates
• Tilapia 59 degrees, chicken 50 degrees, beef 51 degrees, onions and radishes 60 degrees, shrimp 46 degrees, tomatoes 50 degrees, cheese 48 degrees
• Upon return, chicken 49 degrees, beef 50 degrees, cheese 47 degrees, tomato 50 degrees- NOIS issued
• Greenbriar Restaurant, 27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison, 82
• Several items throughout held over 24 hours with no dates
Jiffy Food Store, 716 E Hobbs Street, Athens, 83
• Ice dispenser with brown residue, slushie dispenser with black residue
• Chicken tenders at 119 degrees, bone in chicken 126 degrees
Starbucks Coffee Company, 1286 hwy 72, Athens, 87
• Ice machine with pink and white residue
• Milk at 60 degrees
• Upon return, milk 48 degrees- NOIS issued
• Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson Street, 89
• Guacamole 50 degrees, tomatoes 50 degrees, pico 46 degrees, cheese 51 degrees
• Upon return, guacamole 41 degrees, tomatoes 41 degrees, cheese 41 degees and pico 41 degrees (abated)
Captain D’s Trident Holding, 102 Hwy 31 S, Athens, 91
• Both ice machines with white and black residue- both ice machines cleaned
Sportsman’s Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens, 92
Christo’s Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, 95
D One Corporation (Chevron), 1500 block E. Elm Street, Athens, 95
Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, 1699 Hwy 72 E, Athens, 95
Limestone Drug, 200 West Market Street, Athens, 95
No food probe thermometer available
Yesterday’s Event Center, 15631 Brownsferry Road, Athens, 96
Firehouse Subs, 900 block Hwy 72 Suite A, Athens, 97
Tanner Nutrition, 11000 block US 31, Tanner, 98
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.