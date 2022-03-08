ATHENS — People in Limestone County are feeling the pinch of inflation in stores and at the pumps, and the most recent financial statistics from the Consumer Price Index program, not seasonally adjusted, clarify what individuals and families are experiencing here and nationwide.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, “prices for food at home rose 7.4 percent over the last 12 months. All of the six major grocery store food groups increased over the period. By far, the largest increase was that of meats, poultry, fish and eggs, which rose 12.2 percent over the year. Prices for dairy and related products increased 3.1 percent, the smallest 12-month increase among in the food at home category. And, prices for food away from home rose 6.4 percent over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since January 1982.”
The increase in the energy sector, tabulated before President Joe Biden's March 8 decree that America would stop importing Russian oil due to that country's invasion of Ukraine, was even more pronounced, the department said.
“Within the energy category, gasoline prices rose 40 percent over the last year, despite declining in January,” according to the labor department. “Prices for natural gas rose 23.9 percent over the last 12 months and prices for electricity rose 10.7 percent.”
Products outside of food and energy also noted significant increases.
“Prices for all items less food and energy index rose 6 percent, the largest 12-month change since the period ending August 1982,” the department said. “Within this grouping, prices for shelter increased 4.4 percent over the past year, prices for medical care services were up 2.7 percent, while prices for transportation services increased 5.6 percent.”
Megan McLemore, an Athens mother, said that such realities mean making choices for her family, and are especially disappointing as more things are beginning to open after COVID-19 restrictions.
“With events finally operating back up, concerts for example, it definitely puts a restraint on getting out and doing those things,” McLemore said. “COVID limits have been put in place for so long, and we can finally get out again only to be held up by the crazy price of gas. I have to commute to our Florence office to work, and I'm going to have to tell them I can't go anymore unless they compensate the mileage rate. Groceries are soaring too, so we are just cutting back across the board.”
Other Athens families, such as that of Katherine Greene, who has two children, are experiencing similar choices.
“Rising grocery prices have affected us most,” Greene said. “We've dealt with it by buckling down on meal planning and shopping sales. Since neither one of us is commuting to work anymore, the rise in gas prices isn't hitting us as hard as most. However, it does make us think twice about traveling much outside of our local area.”
