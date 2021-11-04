TODAY
American Legion
The American Legion Post 49 will meet November 4 at 7 p.m. at the Disabled American Veterans building at 25396 Airport Road, Athens. Call (256) 233-3023.
FRIDAY
Ribbon Cutting
This Friday, November, 5, at 5 p.m., will feature a ribbon cutting at Merchants Alley. The ribbon cutting is sponsored by Athens Main Street. The ribbon cutting follows an 11-month renovation project.
SATURDAY
Hope for Athens
Hope for Athens Day is Saturday, November, 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will help the community and those in need with groceries, health services, children's shoes, kid's resources, haircuts and more. It will take place at Swan Creek Park 101 Hwy 31 S. Athens, AL 35611. The event is free and no ID is required.
Used Book Sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold their quarterly Special Used Book Sale on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 10 am until 2 pm at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St. For further information, please call (256) 232-1233.
UPCOMING
Stuff-a-truck
First United Methodist Church is sponsoring its annual Stuff-a-truck food drive on Saturday, November 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m in the First National Bank Parking Lot. All contributions go towards supporting Limestone County Churches Involved food pantry and those in need throughout Limestone County.
Invitation to residents of Limestone County
Hospice of Limestone County invite you to a Community-wide memorial service called, "Celebration of Remembrance and Hope" to be held at St. Paul Catholic Church on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. This invitation is to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. The service is a special way to honor the memories of our Loved Ones during the holiday season. Please bring a picture of your loved one to share during this service. In keeping with COVID-19 protocols – we ask that social distancing and wearing of face masks be observed. For further information call the Hospice office, 256-232-5017.
Gospel Singing
Nebo Community Church, located at 17772 Nuclear Plant Road, west of Jones Crossroads, will be hosting the Pylant Family beginning at 3 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 14. for Southern Gospel Singing.
Buc-ee's
Buc-ee's is coming to Athens. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new location will be on Wednesday, November 17, beginning at 1 p.m. Buc-ee's encourages people to join their celebration of all those who helped with the fourth location in Alabama. It is located at the southeast corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
Festival of Trees
The Donnell House will host its annual Festival of Trees starting on Thursday, November 18, 6 - 8pm. There will be no pre-sales. Admission fee of $25 will be collected at the door. There will be a fee of $5 for anyone over 12 years of age to tour the home on the following dates:
Friday, Nov 19 – 3:00-5:00 ; Saturday, Nov 20 – 10 a.m. -4 p.m. ; Sunday, Nov 21 – 1 a.m.-5 p.m. ; Friday, Nov 26 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ; Saturday, Nov 27 – 10 a.m -4 p.m. ; Sunday, Nov 28 – 1-5 p.m.
North Pole Stroll
Athens-Limestone Tourism is inviting you to come Home for the Holidays to enjoy Christmas in Big Spring Memorial Park (AKA the Duck Pond) in the Historic Beaty District of Athens from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. The beautiful Douglas fir trees are decorated by members of the community, local businesses, non-profits, churches, girl-scouts/boy-scouts, and civic groups. Many also allow this time to be one of remembering their passed loved ones by decorating a Memorial Tree. One of the conditions for the décor is to keep it as green-friendly as possible by using SOLAR Lighting. Trees may have themes that match the sponsor’s mission, or they can be uniquely designed. Contact the Athens Limestone Tourism Office at 256-232-5411 or stop by 100 N. Beaty Street to learn how you too can sponsor a tree when your family comes home for Christmas! https://www.visitathensal.com/north-pole-stroll.html.
ONGOING
Richard Martin Largest Tree Search
The trail needs your help in finding the biggest living tree on the Richard Martin Trail property in Elkmont. There will be a $150 cash prize for individual and $250 cash prize for non-profit. Measurements must be taken four feet from the ground. Take a picture of the tree and send in the location. Send all entries to richardmartin2218@gmail.com. All entries must be submitted by December 9 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. There is no second place.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur.
Food Drive
First Baptist Church of Athens is conducting The Larry Hicks Memorial Food Drive sponsored by the senior adults (faithful followers). Non-perishable food items and financial donation collections will be taken Sunday, Oct. 17 through Wednesday, Oct. 27. Items may be left for pickup in the Church Foyer, the Family Life Center parking lot or the Church office.
Spanish Class for beginners
Conversational Spanish class for beginners, instructed by Maria Taylor, will be held from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Learn-to-Read office located at 410 South Jefferson Street (Crutcher Center). The fee for the program is $85. For more information, call 256-230-3050 or email learntoreadcouncil@gmail.com
Women empowering Women of Alabama
Women empowering women of Alabama will be holding it's annual target food giveaway. Registration will from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 10 located at Fresh Wind Christian Fellowship, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, AL, 35611. To register, photo identification and proof of residence must be provided. For more information, contact Janice Williams at 256-233-5995.
Haunt Walks/Horse and Wagon Tour
The Haunt Walks will be each Tuesday and Thursday in October beginning at 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. walking tours and the Horse and Wagon Tours will be at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under, $10 for age 13 and older. The Horse and Wagon will hold eight people at $20 per person.
Job fair
The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host job fairs from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. each Friday through Nov. 26. Full and part-time positions available at different companies with benefits packages. More information: alcfamilyresourcecenter.com; 256-230-0880
COVID-19 testing
The Athens-Veteran's Museum is holding COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. You can sign up at testing.nomihealth.com/signup/al/vm
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum's used book sale room is now open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. More information: 256-233-8770
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
