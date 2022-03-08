On Sunday, March 6, the billiards hall on The Square in Athens, Limestone Legends, hosted a benefit tournament, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the Limestone Children’s Advocacy Center.
The entry fee for the tournament was $20, with the proceeds going towards the Child Advocacy Center.
There were prizes for first, second and third place:
• 1st - A high-end pool cue
• 2nd - $25 gift card from Limestone Legends
• 3rd - Limestone Legends hat
• First three eliminated - $25 Limestone Legends gift card
However, Limestone Legends owner Jarred Miller came in second in the tournament. Not wanting to gift himself a gift card to his own billiards hall, he chose to instead give his prize to third place and give the third place prize to fourth place.
Here are the results from the tournament:
• 1st - Keith Carter
• 2nd - Jarred Miller
• 3rd - Beau Smith
• 4th - Jody Griffin
According to the community awareness coordinator for the Child Advocacy Center, Christina Bowsher, they raised $700 that will go directly to their efforts to help out children in need of their attention.
Miller, chose the Child Advocacy Center as the first group to benefit from one of his tournaments because he realized the work they do for the community.
Because of this, Bowsher is thankful.
“It was really great that Jarred reached out to us,” Bowsher said. “We hope it becomes a yearly event.”
The Limestone Child Advocacy Center, under their nonprofit classification, is completely reliant on grants and donations from fundraisers such as the tournament on Sunday.
There were local sponsors as well, donating items for events such as the raffle, including Athens Nutrition and Revive Cafe.
“(Athens Nutrition) was super generous donating items,” Bowsher said. “(Revive Cafe) was more than willing to help us.”
For Miller, he was happy to give to a group he feels is more than deserving. He is also happy with the turnout for the event.
“We had a great turnout,” Miller said. “Everyone there had a great time. Congrats to all the winners, and thanks everyone so much for showing up for this great benefit tournament.”
Miller said that participants of all ages did well in the tournament, including a few junior pool players making runs.
One junior pool player, according to Miller, made it farther than his father did, going all the way to the round of eight.
According to Bowsher there were around 30 participants in the benefit tournament.
The tournament was done in a single-elimination nine-ball style.
For those interested in donating to the Limestone Children’s Advocacy Center, there is a link to the donation page on the Limestone Legends Facebook page.
