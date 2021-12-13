Athens-Limestone County is home to many remarkable people who have helped shape not only the the lives of individuals but the entire community. These individuals come from all walks of life and professions but show a tremendous dedication to being positive, giving and safeguarding Athens’ unique identity. For all they have done for their community, they are considered Limestone Legends.
Marjorie Whitt Walker was born in Athens and attended Athens Elementary, Athens Junior High and Athens High School. She graduated from Athens High School in 1947 and, at the time, she said. “We had the largest senior class of any class that had even been. That’s because many of the men who came had been in the service came back to school to graduate. We had 68 or 69 students,” she said.
The summer before her 10th grade year, a young man from Brownsville, Tenn., moved to her school. His name was Walter Walker and in their senior year, he and Marjorie began dating. After graduating from Athens High School, she and Walter attended Athens College. Walter played football for two years at Athens College and Marjorie worked. She said, “There is a bookstore across Hobbs Street and that used to be the lingerie mill. They made Vanity Fair underwear and I worked there to pay my way to go to college. I didn’t make it. They didn’t trust me with a sewing machine. I was an inspector.”
Walter and Marjorie married in 1950 and he took a job coaching at Tanner but not for long. She said, “The next thing we knew, he was on his way to Korea. He coached three games and they were mobilized. He was in The National Guard.”
Walker began her teaching career at Mooresville-Belle Mina the same year she and Walter married. “That’s back when they had cotton picking. It was wonderful and those were precious children,“ she said. “We started school in about the middle of July and they went to school until the cotton was ready to pick. When the cotton got ready to pick, we closed.”
The cotton was usually reading for picking at the beginning of October and the students would return to school in mid to late November. When they returned, Walker said, “They all had new clothes, they had all their books and they had been to the fair. They had made some money making cotton.”
After three years at Mooresville-Belle Mina, her husband Walter returned from serving in the Korean War and decided to attend dental school. Marjorie had earned her Masters at Peabody while he was overseas. “I taught for four years at Crestline Elementary School in Mountain Brook. It was totally different! Not all of them, but most of them were very well-to-do people. They were nice too. They were just different children.”
The Walkers returned to Athens and Marjorie took an eleven year break from teaching to stay at home with their two sons. Once her boys started school, she returned to teaching—this time for one year at Johnson Junior High. She said, “I loved it up there. It was a wonderful county school.”
Julian Newman Elementary School was Walker’s next stop and where she stayed for 18 years. She taught mostly fourth grade but sometimes changed to third grade, depending on yearly enrollment size. Teachers returning graded test papers could cause dread or anxiety but in her class, it caused excitement and joy. Students could hardly wait to see what type of scratch and sniff sticker would be attached to their work and if it would be a new one to transfer to their notebook collection. The simple gift of a sweet smelling sticker was just one of the many ways Walker demonstrated the love she had for every student in her classroom.
The tradition of giving out stickers began in her first year of teaching at Mooresville-Belle Mina. She said, “I gave them out then because the children, most of them, were underprivileged children. A sticker was just the greatest thing in the world to them. They really didn’t have stickers back then so it was really just like a stamp.”
A few years later, she also began giving out Jolly Ranchers to her students but she said, “You know, kids still like stickers. They use them. They write notes and stick them on.” When asked about the scratch and stiff stickers she rewarded students with at Julian Newman, Walker laughed. She said, “I haven’t thought about those in years! Just some sort of incentive and it wasn’t that it was really that much but it meant something.”
When traveling to Huntsville or Birmingham, she took advantage of the specialty school stores and made special trips in hopes of finding something new for her students. Some years she had a point system that allowed students to earn points that could be traded in for fun prizes. She said, “I always stayed on the search for things.”
Walker loved her years teaching at Julian Newman and she had a way of making each student feel special. She said, “Well, I loved them and that’s one way you can do it.” Her favorite subject to teach was Alabama history and she enjoyed reading to the children.
Still today, she is appreciative of the parents who were so supportive during her time as a teacher. “We always had as much parental help as we needed, and we needed it.”
As for all those school plays, she said, “The day before we would have the play, almost always, everybody just fell apart. It was just pitiful. They were tired of it and they knew they would soon be having it and getting it over with. It was just terrible and the night before you just couldn’t sleep because they had done so pitiful. They’d come up the next day and they were like movie stars.”
Taking the children to new places on field trips was always exciting for Walker. She said, “I took them several years to the Botanical Gardens in Birmingham and they were just overcome. We went to Helen Keller’s home and Joe Wheeler’s home.” One year, the class took a field trip to Decatur and stopped at Delano Park for a sack lunch.
As the children played on the playground, a rain shower came but the teachers and parents let them continue playing not realizing just how dirty the kids were getting.
She said, “All the kids got filthy and when we got back, Mrs. Cutts (the principal) wouldn’t let us come back into the school.”
After retirement, they enjoyed babysitting their two grandsons and as the boys got into school, Walter and Marjorie could be found at all of their games.
They were active members of the Athens First United Methodist Church for 70 years and followed Alabama football for as long as they could.
She also enjoys reading and writing letters. Walter passed away in January of this year. Six months ago, her first great-grandchild was born — a girl named Penelope.
Walker said of her decision to become a teacher, “I loved teaching. I really did. You can appreciate it more after you quit. You see your students and think about them and think about things they did. I don’t know how many children who I taught that ended up teaching but some I do know. I never wanted to be anything but a teacher and I don’t think there is a better school system than Athens City Schools.”
