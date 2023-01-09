The residents and staff of Limestone Manor Assisted Living in Athens made sue to show their appreciation Monday to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
The residents and staff put together sweet goodie bags with a special meaning behind each candy selected. Each bag came with an explanation.
• Lifesaver- Because you are one!
• Caramel- Because you help others get out of sticky situations.
• 100 Grand- because you don’t do it for the money.
• Lollipop- For that “pop” of energy you need.
• Mint Patty- To help you keep your cool in every situation.
• Laffy Taffy- To help you keep your sense of humor.
• Gum- To help your unit stick together.
• Hershey’s Kisses- To show you our love for all you do.
“National Law Enforcement Day is the perfect time to show police officers we understand how difficult their job is and to thank them for their sacrifices,” staff from Limestone Manor posted to their social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.