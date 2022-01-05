Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming overcast with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming overcast with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.