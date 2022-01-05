Marcus M. Maples, a shareholder in the Birmingham office of Baker Donelson, has been elected to serve as president-elect of the Birmingham Bar Association. He is a Limestone County native, graduating from West Limestone High School in 1998, and from the University of North Alabama in 2002.
Maples, who previously served as secretary-treasurer of the BBA, tries cases and leads defense teams in a wide range of high-stakes cases including complex commercial litigation, shareholder disputes and construction litigation.
He has experience litigating in at least a dozen states due to his role as national counsel for an international engineering firm.
Maples is a member of Baker Donelson’s Diversity Committee and serves as chair of the Firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Compact Advisory Board. In 2021, he was recognized among the Birmingham Business Journal’s “Leaders in Diversity” and was named to the inaugural class of YW Allies by YWCA Central Alabama. He has also been recognized as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers and the Birmingham Business Journal, and was named to the Birmingham Business Journal’s 2020 “Top 40 Under 40.”
Maples is a frequent speaker on leadership in the legal profession. He is a member of the board of directors of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation and serves on the board of trustees for the University of North Alabama. A graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, Maples is a member of the Magic City and American Bar Associations and past president of the Alabama Lawyers Association. He previously served as co-chair of the Alabama State Bar Association Diversity Committee and, in recognition of his work in this role, was a recipient of the President’s Award in 2020.
He is also a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel’s Diversity Committee, and has served as chair of the Diversity Subcommittees for Defense Research Institute’s Young Lawyers Committee and Life Health Disability & Employee Retirement Income Security Act Committee.
