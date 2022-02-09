The Athens-Limestone Republican Women hosted a special forum with the five Republican candidates running for Limestone County sheriff. The forum was standing room only as the candidates made their case for why voters should consider casting their votes for them in the May primaries. After drawing numbers to determine the order, each had 15 minutes to introduce themselves and explain why they wanted to be the next sheriff.
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin was the first to speak. “I’ve been the sheriff since September 1st of last year. It’s been great … I’m starting to get comfortable in my rhythm,” he said. “I came in, and there was a lot to take on and then I had to take on this whole campaign thing. What I can tell you, that sets me aside from everyone else up here, is I never had the desire to be sheriff until recently.”
That all changed once he was appointed to the position.
McLaughlin listed his goals as working on relationships with other agencies, cutting expenses, growing the patrol unit and officers, and creating specialized units.
“I do know I am guaranteed this seat until January 2023 and I am going to use that time to make the biggest, most positive impact I can in my community,” he said.
Second to the podium was Fred Sloss, a Navy veteran and 25-year veteran of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. His decision to come out of retirement to run for sheriff was due to “unfinished business.” Sloss served in the LCSO as a patrol officer, DARE officer and school resource officer, and then he was promoted to lieutenant and then chief deputy.
“As chief deputy, I would oversee the everyday tasks of every aspect of the sheriff’s office. I worked and managed an $11 million budget. Every year, at the end of that year, we stayed within that budget,” Sloss said. He said that when he left, $1 million remained in the sheriff’s discretionary fund, demonstrating that he was “a good steward of money.” Keeping the county safe is one of Sloss’s top priorities.
“Limestone County was the safest county in Alabama for several years. I assure you, we are going to stay the safest county in the state of Alabama. How are we going to do that? We’re going to outwork the criminals,” he said.
Eric Redd was up next and said he decided to run because, “When you have someone that’s sitting in office and they are arguing against your liberty, that tends to make you perk up a little bit. When that arguing becomes non-stop and you start seeing corruption, that’s one of the differences in opinions I have with these gentlemen up here. They won’t really call out what was going on there at the sheriff’s department. I’ll call it out. There was corruption, nepotism and bias.”
“The Constitution, I am a staunch supporter of. I am the only candidate to be endorsed by Bama Carry, which is the second largest second amendment advocate in the state of Alabama,” Redd said. He also believes his project management approach would make him the best candidate for the office.
“We have a $10 million budget, and that’s a very large budget that’s been handled very poorly. We need someone to get in there and do the job from a project management standpoint.”
Jeff Kilpatrick, an investigator with the LCSO, focused on the current shortage of deputies.
“We are way understaffed with deputies. It poses a serious public safety issue in this county. One that I am very concerned about,” he said. “It’s nobody’s fault up here but maybe, down the line, it’s something the County Commission might need to look at.”
Kilpatrick’s second focus is the theft and drug problems the county is facing.
“This county is eat up with thefts. This whole county is infested with drugs, with fentanyl, you name it. They are out here. It’s a direct result of why we need more officers.” Kilpatrick hopes to continue building relationships with other agencies as well as building a team within the sheriff’s office to combat the drug and theft problem. “This agency is not operating at its full potential,” he said.
Lastly, retired Alabama State Trooper Chris Carter spoke about his time as a corrections officer and state trooper before retiring as the post commander of the Huntsville Highway Patrol in June of 2019. It is his lack of “close ties” within local law enforcement that he feels makes him an attractive choice.
“Every supervisor position I ever held, I earned my subordinates’ respect by my work ethic, my respect for them and my attitude. I believe you lead by example,” Carter said.
“I want this job because I see a need, and I think I can fill it,” he said. “If elected, my decisions will be based solely on what is best for the citizens of Limestone County, nothing less — nothing more.” One of his priorities is to put an end to the “good ol’ boy system.” He would also prioritize the drug problem. “If we could magically eliminate drugs and magically eliminate crime, I know it’s not possible, but it should always be our goal.”
After each candidate spoke, the audience had the opportunity to answer several questions. Each candidate voiced their support of Constitutional carry and their intention to be transparent if elected. Each candidate also spoke on the challenges within law enforcement due to those suffering from mental illness as well as the ongoing concerns over drug use and trafficking within Limestone County.
