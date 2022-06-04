The Limestone Vet Clinic will host a drive-thru rabies clinic from Wednesday, June 8 to Saturday June 11.
Alabama Law requires cats and dogs 3 months old and older be vaccinated against rabies yearly. The cost per vaccine is $12, as set by the Health Department.
“In Alabama, there are two different strains of rabies virus: the raccoon variant and the bat variant. The raccoon strain can infect other wildlife, such as foxes, coyotes, and skunks; but more importantly, it can infect people’s pets. Vaccination of dogs, cats, and ferrets is required by law. Vaccinations for other species, such as horses and livestock are also available and recommended. Vaccinating animals help ensure protection should they unknowingly be exposed to a rabid animal,” according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. “The bat variant can also infect pets or people. Bats present a unique risk of rabies because their bites may be unknown or leave insignificant marks. If you should have bats in your house or bedroom, please contact your physician or local health department for consultation.”
Rabies prevention:
- Avoid being bitten or scratched. Get medical attention immediately and report to local health department
- Don’t approach stray or injured animals or wildlife
- Don’t hande bats
- Keep your pets and livestock vaccianted
- Keep pets properly confined or on leashes
- Avoid leaving trash or leftover pet food uncovered, which may attract wildlife
Clinic days, times and locations: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
West Limestone High School at 7:30 a.m.
Owens School at 9:00 a.m.
East Limestone High School at 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Elkmont Rural Village at 7:45 a.m.
Piney Chapel School at 9:00 a.m.
Friday, June 10, 2022
Clements High School at 8:00 a.m.
Tanner High School at 9:15 a.m.
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Athens Middle School at 8:00 a.m.
Masks must be worn for the safety of the provider and the client.
