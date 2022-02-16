For The News Courier
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Listerhill Credit Union announced the hiring of Katie Lewis as a mortgage loan officer. In her new role, Lewis will help expand the credit union’s service capacity in the Athens and Limestone County area, according to Torrey Moore, vice president of Mortgage Lending.
“We are very excited to have Katie as part of our mortgage team,” said Moore. “Instead of just meeting the high demand of our mortgage loan requests, we can now help our members in the Athens area turn their dream homes into a reality more quickly.”
Lewis has joined Listerhill as an Outside Mortgage Loan Officer after 18 years in the banking industry, working her way up from a part-time teller to bank management. In her new role, Lewis will focus specifically on helping mortgage applicants realize their home goals and connect with local real estate agents in the Athens area.
Born in Knoxville, Tenn., Lewis has been a resident of Athens for most of her adult life and looks forward to serving members throughout Limestone County.
“I can’t wait for our doors to open so we can serve the Athens community and everyone can see firsthand just how wonderful Listerhill is,” said Lewis.
Listerhill is scheduled to open its new Athens branch, located on Highway 72 east of I-65, in April. However, Lewis is available now to assist applicants throughout the entire mortgage process and refer other loan or deposit requests to Listerhill’s Rogersville branch.
“Listerhill is excited to expand our capability to serve our local communities while also positioning ourselves to grow by meeting demand, exceeding expectations, and offering the credit union difference to new areas,” said Moore. “Having Katie available in the Athens area will complement an already exceptional team we have at Listerhill.”
About Listerhill
Credit Union
Listerhill Credit Union is a nonprofit, member-owned financial institution. Founded by Shoals residents 70 years ago, Listerhill has grown to include 90,000 members, $1.1 billion in assets and 17 branches, making it the seventh largest credit union based in Alabama. For more information, visit www.listerhill.com or call (800) 239-6033.
