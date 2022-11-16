The City of Rogersville will welcome some famous faces to the North Alabama Christmas Market this year. Cast members from classic favorites “The Waltons” and “Little House on the Prairie” will be at the event to meet and talk to fans.
The North Alabama Christmas Market will be held on Dec. 3 and 4, 2022, at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91 in Rogersville, AL 35652. Event hours are Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $10, and children 12 & under are free.
This unique venue will host vendors, both inside and outside, with original art, handmade crafts, vintage and antiques, architectural salvage, jewelry, and specialty booths inside the Cotton Gin buildings, pavilions and an huge outdoor Market with some of the best products available in the area.
All of your Christmas Season favorites will be there and so much more. The public is invited to come enjoy the amazing sights, sounds, and smells of Christmas. The Christmas Market will feature horse & carriage rides, live entertainment, visits with Santa and a Christmas Train.
The event will feature actors from Little House on the Prairie including: Dean Butler (Almanzo Wilder), Charlotte Stewart (Miss Beadle), Wendi Lou Lee (Baby Grace Ingalls), Patrick Labyorteaux (Andy Garvey) & Pamela Roylance (Sarah Carter). Actors from the Waltons including: Mary Beth McDonough (Erin Walton), Leslie Winston (Cindy Walton), Eric Scott (Ben Walton) & Reen Christie Bula (Marcia Woolery).
