Ardmore High School students have been working on an official mural that will be put on display at the 2022 World Games.
The theme is “Live healthy, play global.”
Their mural is made entirely of yarn and includes world flags from each participating country.
This is a collaborative project with 9 other schools across Alabama, and they will soon be receiving pieces of murals from the other selected schools.
Their work will be used in promotional materials at the World Games venues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.