Live healthy, play global

Students from Ardmore High School show off their portion of a mural to be displayed at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.

 courtesy photo

Ardmore High School students have been working on an official mural that will be put on display at the 2022 World Games.

The theme is “Live healthy, play global.”

Their mural is made entirely of yarn and includes world flags from each participating country.

This is a collaborative project with 9 other schools across Alabama, and they will soon be receiving pieces of murals from the other selected schools.

Their work will be used in promotional materials at the World Games venues.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you