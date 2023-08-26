Students at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy’s East “Cub” Campus held a special ceremony Thursday morning as the first Flag Color Guard of the school year raised the U.S. flag. LLCA first graders Kate Wilkinson, Luka Discerni and Emily Evans were selected by their teacher to be this week’s color guard.
The “Cub” Campus is attended by students in pre-K through first grade and LLCA Head of Schools Stephen Murr spoke on the importance of instilling love of country to the young students.
“We want them to love this country. We certainly have faults but we are still the greatest country in the world. We want our students to understand that,” Murr said. “I think we are living in a time where a lot of students are taught that we need to tear everything we have down, but there is a reason why people are dying to get in this country. We want them to understand they are blessed to live here.”
Each first grader at LLCA will have the opportunity throughout the school year to be a part of the color guard and learn flag etiquette. Leading the effort is the school’s security guard and retired Air Force veteran Wayne Simpkins.
“We started last year. The situation was we had a tattered flag on our pole. I was thinking that we need to show better respect for our flag and how better to show respect than to share that knowledge with our children,” Simpkins said.
During the past several days, this week’s Flag Honor Guard received instruction from Simpkins on handling the flag and raising it.
“They did excellent job today. Once a month, they have an assembly where they have their celebrations. One of the things we will do is present them a certificate for meritorious service and a US flag lapel pin. That way it gives them a sense of acknowledgement and accomplishment,” Simpkins said.
The entire school was present around the school’s flag pole as the Flag Honor Guard marched the U.S. flag, Bible and Christian Flag from the school’s entrance to the pole. After raising the flag, the students recited the Pledge of Allegiance, pledge to the Bible, pledge to the Christian Flag and then stood at attention as the national anthem was played.
