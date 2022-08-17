“Jolly the (not-so) Homeless Dog,” the latest book from local children’s author and illustrator Gina Crawford, was released this week. “Jolly the (not-so) Homeless Dog” is a “true story about a once-homeless, precious dog who finds a mommy and a happy life,” Crawford said, speaking of the story of her dog of 11 years.
This is the tenth book published by the Athens native, and proceeds from the book will benefit homeless and shelter animals. Helping children, animals, and communities is a passion of Crawford’s.
“It’s very important to me to do good with my books. My last book, ‘What It Means to Be a Team,’ benefitted the children who were purposely hit by an SUV in the November 2021 Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis. My Jolly book will benefit homeless and shelter animals. One of my primary long-term, continual goals is to make a difference in the lives of as many animals as I can,” Crawford said.
Crawford has several upcoming events scheduled throughout the remainder of 2022. She will have a booth at the 2022 Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler’s Convention Oct. 6-8 at Athens State University. In November, Crawford will be a presenter at the fourth annual Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Festival in Mansfield, Mo. Kids in North Alabama will have a chance to meet Crawford in December when she visits area schools.
“I will keep my website updated with all of my ongoing projects,” she said.
With no plans of slowing down, Crawford has already begun work on her 11th book and several others. To learn more about “Jolly the (not-so) Homeless Dog” and her other books, visit www.ginacbooks.com or order at www.amazon.com.
