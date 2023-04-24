Local celebrities will wait tables and work for tips on Tuesday, April 25, to support the American Cancer Society. The City of Athens Relay for Life Team will host its annual Celebrity Waiters Night at Applebee’s on U.S. 72 in Athens from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This year’s Celebrity Waiters will leave places like the football field, band room, Mayor’s Office, TV station and fire station to serve diners and collect tips.
“In year’s past, it has been a competition to see who is the most popular and who can raise the most in tips,” Athens Relay Team Captain Holly Hollman said. “This year, the waiters are going to work together to see how much money they can raise in memory of former City Councilman Frank Travis and Kathy Cothren.”
Travis and Cothren both served as Celebrity Waiters and were members of the Athens team. They both died last spring of cancer, and the team opted to not host the event last year.
“We miss them and love them, but we’re back, and we’re dedicated to keep fighting in their memory and for all of those impacted by cancer,” Hollman said.
This year’s Celebrity Waiters will be:
• Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks
• Fox 54 TV Reporter Jasamine Byrd
• Athens Firefighter Brandon “Joyce” Perm
• Athens High Football Coach Cody Gross
• Athens High Band Director Ty Parker
• Kathy Cothren’s daughter, Sherie Prier, who is serving in her mother’s memory
• East Limestone Band Teacher Jennifer “Miss Sam” Janzen
• Community advocate Laverne Gilbert
Applebee’s will pair Celebrity Waiters with their waiters. Patrons can ask for a specific Celebrity Waiters section or sit at the first available section and donate to a Celebrity Waiter of choice.
“There will probably still be some friendly competition, but I love that we are doing this more so in memory of Mr. Travis and Kathy,” Janzen said. “They both loved this event and the competition, and I think this is a fitting way to remember them and their work to fight cancer as volunteers and patients.”
Those who cannot attend Tuesday night can donate ahead of time to their favorite Celebrity Waiter. Those who want to write a check can make it out to City of Athens Relay. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
