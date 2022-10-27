“All families look different and that’s okay.” That is the message in a new children’s book written by Melissa Hughley titled “A Brown Man Raised Me.” Melissa and her family moved to Athens about eight years ago when her dad was presented with a great job opportunity. She is currently in school to become a child counselor, and after writing poetry for several years, she decided that she wanted to write a book and dedicate it to every child who has been told their family looks different.
Melissa grew up in a unique household with her biracial sisters. “My mom was white and the dad I knew was Black. It was very different. I was the ‘white sheep’ you could say,” Melissa said.
Growing up, Melissa noticed that, often times, the adults were more likely to react awkwardly when seeing her family than the children would. She said that most racial issues they faced were from other adults. She believes the message in the book is great for people of all ages.
“The book is called ‘A Brown Man Raised Me,’ and it’s based on my dad raising me and just taking that position. My mom got pregnant, she was a teen mom. He knew she was pregnant by somebody else. He didn’t blink an eye. He went ahead and took that role, regardless of the skin color that I had. He gave me his last name. Growing up, in our family, it was never ‘oh, you’re my half sister’ or ‘you’re my step sister.’ They were my sisters, and he was my dad. It works for us. I always said that we had a rainbow family because it was all so very different,” Melissa said.
Melissa made sure people of different races and abilities were included in her book. The illustrations are also unique.
“The characters in the book don’t have full faces. I wanted to leave them blank so kids could envision their own faces in them,” she explained.
The book was illustrated by Emily Hercock, an up and coming artist from the U.K. It is available in hardback and paperback at amazon.com.
Melissa’s hope for those who read her book is simple. She said, “I just want each kid to feel loved and accepted. I have lots of hope and think the more and more we talk about it and have open conversations, then people become more at ease. This book has raised so many questions. I just wanted every child to know that their family is okay. My family doesn’t have to look like yours. It works for us and there is love in it, and that’s what matters at the end of the day.”
